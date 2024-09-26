IDF carries out targeted strike on Hezbollah official in Beirut's Dahieh





The IDF said on Thursday that it carried out a targeted strike on the Dahieh quarter in Beirut, Hezbollah's stronghold in the city Watch the footage from the scene of the attack:

IDF strikes Beirut's Dahieh on Thursday





According to the military, the attack was against the head of Hezbollah's drone force known as Abu Salah and local reports said it was carried out by three missiles directed at a10-story apartment block near the attack that killed Ibrahim Aqil, Hezbollah's senior commander, last week.

The strike comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied reports that Israel had agreed to negotiate a 21-day truce in the fighting against Hezbollah to allow for a diplomatic agreement to end the war.

Netanyahu who was on his way to New York to address the UN General Assembly, also said his instructions to the military was to continue attacking the terror group according to the plans in place.

The IDF continued its strikes on Hezbollah targets throughout the afternoon and the terror group targeted the Galilee and Golan Heights with rocket fire.

The IDF also said its force completed a military drill in preparation for a land incursion into Lebanon. "The exercise took place a few kilometers from the Lebanese border and trained the troops in maneuvering and combat in thicketed, mountainous terrain. During the exercise, the troops enhanced their operational and logistical readiness for various combat scenarios in enemy territory on the northern front," the IDF said in a statement.

Countries around the world, including leading Arab nations, those in the G7 and the European Union, want a halt to hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah along Israel's northern border with Lebanon, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

Asked about Israel's rejection of a U.S.-backed Lebanon ceasefire proposal, Blinken told MSNBC: "The world is speaking clearly for virtually all of the key countries in Europe and in the region on the need for the ceasefire." He added that he would be meeting with Israeli officials in New York later on Thursday.



