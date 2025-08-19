Israeli, US, Syrian officials meet in France on humanitarian corridor to Druze enclave

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer met Tuesday evening in Paris with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and U.S. envoy Thomas Barrett, accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack.
The meeting follows preparatory talks last week in Jordan with Shaibani, Barrett and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, after Oman rejected Israel’s request to transfer food, medicine and medical supplies to the Druze in Sweida province in southern Syria.
This trilateral meeting marks the second such encounter in three weeks, aimed at exploring the establishment of a “humanitarian corridor” from Israel’s northern border to the Druze enclave in Sweida to deliver aid.
Israel made clear to Jordan its urgent intent to send medical equipment and medicines after attacks in the area forced the Sweida hospital to suspend operations, leaving patients without care. Oman, however, firmly refused to facilitate transfers from Israel. In response, the Israeli Air Force plans to air-drop medical supplies and food packages directly to Sweida.
The meeting had originally been scheduled last week, but Shaibani requested a short delay to conduct “further in-depth discussions” beforehand. Israeli officials were also informed of preparations by terrorist groups in southern Syria to exploit the corridor between the Golan Heights and Sweida to smuggle weapons and explosives.
Ahead of the meeting, Barrett met with the spiritual leader of Israel’s Druze community, Sheikh Muafak Tarif, also in Paris. The discussion included plans for a humanitarian route from the Druze village of Hadar near Mount Hermon to Sweida, allowing aid delivery to those affected and building trust with the Syrian regime of President Ahmad al-Sharaa under U.S. oversight.
The meeting also presented evidence implicating the Syrian regime in the massacre of Druze civilians in Sweida. Sheikh Tarif described the talks as positive and optimistic, signaling potential relief for the Druze community, which has been under siege by the al-Shar’ regime for over a month.