Netanyahu rules out giving Ben-Gvir Defense Ministry, sparking coalition clash

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that the Defense Ministry and National Security Ministry would remain under Likud control if he forms Israel's next government, drawing an angry response from National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party, which accused Netanyahu of preparing to exclude it from the next coalition.
Speaking at a conference in Acre ahead of the October 27 election, Netanyahu made clear that the two powerful security portfolios would remain in his party's hands. His remarks directly challenged Ben Gvir, who has announced that he intends to demand the Defense Ministry in the next government.
"The truth is out," Otzma Yehudit said in response. "The prime minister's statements that the Defense Ministry, the National Security Ministry and the Justice Ministry will all remain in Likud's hands reinforce the conclusion that a decision has been made to remove Minister Ben Gvir and Otzma Yehudit from the coalition, bring in Eisenkot instead and hand these portfolios to the left."
Last month, Ben Gvir announced that he would demand the defense portfolio for his party following his controversial tenure as national security minister. He also sought the Justice Ministry for Tali Gottlieb, the second-ranked candidate on his party's election slate. "It's time to change the thinking, bring the spirit of victory of the middle ranks to the entire IDF, with a very clear moral code and one objective: achieving victory on every front," he said.
At a news conference, Ben Gvir outlined a security agenda that included encouraging voluntary emigration from Gaza and the West Bank, disarming the Palestinian Authority, arresting senior figures accused of supporting terrorism and changing military rules of engagement. He also proposed increasing soldiers' salaries, granting free land to combat troops, replacing the military ethical code developed by philosopher Asa Kasher and expanding access to elite military units, including Unit 8200.
The confrontation had already intensified Tuesday, when Ben Gvir accused Netanyahu of trying to take votes from Otzma Yehudit while considering a unity government with former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot. Speaking at the ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth People of the State conference, he warned Netanyahu against such a coalition.
"Instead of taking votes from me, go take votes from Eisenkot," Ben Gvir said. "Don't make that mistake. The bloc must be a fully right-wing bloc."
Ben Gvir also criticized Netanyahu's growing political coordination with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and what he described as a campaign against his party. "Prime minister, do you want to form a right-wing government? Do you want to form a government that belongs to us? Go bring votes from outside the bloc, from Eisenkot. Don't fight me. Don't take votes from me."