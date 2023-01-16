Netanyahu: Zionism would not be served by preventing Israelis from leaving the country

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Zionism would not be served by preventing Israelis from leaving the country.
Netanyahu spoke at a cabinet meeting on Sunday, during a discussion on the status of Israel's participation in the U.S. Visa Waiver Program.
Israelis would be eligible for entry into the U.S. on a tourist visa issued upon their arrival at border points of entry without having to apply previously if the rate of visa application refusals does not exceed 3%.
But further Knesset legislation was also needed, after Netanyahu blocked the required laws, during the previous coalition's term.
The U.S. was expected to reveal the percentage of refusals in the coming
The prime minister, in his comments, was responding to concerns raised by his coalition partner Bezalel Smotrich, from the Religious Zionist party who said Israelis may leave the country if entry to the U.S. is made easier.
"Israel is getting stronger. We will pass the U.S. in growth after we've already passed Europe," Netanyahu said. "We will see to it that immigration from the West because of better economic conditions, grows," he said.
"It is true that there is a rise in antisemitism but that will not be the only reason immigrants will arrive. There will be a large surge in immigration. Our policy is to forth ahead and make use of this window of opportunity," he said.
Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who had served as Israel's ambassador to the U.S. for the past seven years, said there was a window of a few months to pass the necessary legislation and be accepted into the program. "The current U.S. ambassador is keen to help us," he said. "We may not be able to enter the program at a later date."