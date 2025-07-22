'He ran to save his comrades and collapsed': Officer critically wounded hours after sending wedding save-the-date

Just hours before he was critically wounded in an explosion in Jabalia, Gaza , an Armored Corps officer sent a hopeful message to family and friends with the words “Save the Date” and “Looking forward to celebrating with you.” The message was sent by Shai, his fiancée, as they prepared for their upcoming wedding.

The officer, identified only as A., remains hospitalized in critical condition at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, sedated and on a ventilator after suffering severe burns over approximately 85% of his body including smoke inhalation.

1 View gallery ( Photo: Courtesy of family )

The explosion that wounded A. also claimed the lives of three soldiers inside the tank: Staff Sgt. Shoham Menahem, 21, from Moshav Yardena; Sgt. Shlomo Yakir Shrem, 20, from Efrat; and Sgt. Yuliy Faktor, 19, from Rishon Lezion.

According to Samuel Sander, A.’s father, the officer was attempting to save his comrades when the incident occurred. “He ran to open the tank’s rear hatch to rescue the wounded soldiers. He managed to open it but then collapsed,” Sander said. Despite a subsequent explosion, A. reportedly regained consciousness and reached the evacuation point before being airlifted by helicopter to the hospital.

A. has spent nearly the past year and a half engaged in combat in Gaza. During that time, he completed officer training and recently returned to his unit as a platoon commander in Brigade 401. Military service runs deep in the Sander family: three of their seven children serve as combat soldiers.

“We weren’t surprised when we received the call that A. was injured,” said Sander. “I was at work in Be’er Sheva, my wife in Kiryat Gat, and we immediately drove to the hospital. Since then, we haven’t left. Last night, we managed to sleep a little — surrounded by prayers and love from close family and all across Israel.”

Due to A.’s condition, it was his fiancée Shai who went in his place to the funerals of the three fallen soldiers, who were his subordinates and whom she knew personally. “She is the most amazing woman I’ve ever seen, with extraordinary strength and faith,” Sander said.

Medical officials at Sheba described A.’s condition as very severe. Dr. Moti Haratz, head of the national burn intensive care unit, said A. underwent multiple life-saving surgeries and is expected to require further interventions.

“At Sheba’s skin and tissue laboratory, we have started growing personalized biological skin for his future recovery,” Dr. Haratz said. “We are supporting his family and fighting for his life, just as he fought for us on the battlefield. This is the least we can do for someone who risked everything for the country.”

Samuel Sander expressed deep gratitude toward the medical staff. “We arrived at a place of angels. I don’t think any soldier anywhere else would receive the care he’s getting here.” Due to the risk of infection, family members cannot stay at A.’s bedside continuously. “They are very strict about sterility, so we visit when we can,” he said. “The first time we entered, we told him we trust him, we love him, and that he will get through this.”

Outside the hospital, dozens of family members, friends and supporters have gathered to pray for A.’s recovery. “When you enter his room, say only strengthening things to him,” Sander said, addressing one of his son’s visitors. “We were told he might hear us. Just now, Shai started playing their couple’s playlist. We tell him we’re waiting for him outside, that we’re all with him.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Social media has seen an outpouring of support, with calls for prayers and good wishes flooding in from across the country. “Seeing all this support is incredible,” Sander said. “Mothers of soldiers who were in similar conditions come here. Strangers offer their help. It’s amazing. This feeling that you’re not alone is the most important thing.”

Describing his son, Sander said, “He’s the most optimistic kid in the world, so sweet — cynical but charming, a wonderful kid. His commanders say the Sanders are the best commanders in the brigade. Even in this incident, they say he was an amazing leader and everyone is waiting for his return. Commanders visited us and said to remind him he’s coming back as a platoon commander.”

Sander emphasized the family’s pride in the Israeli army and the importance of honoring the fallen. “I want the families of the fallen to know the story of heroism, that they died in a brave battle and that everyone appreciates what they did.”

He added, “It’s very important to us that people pray in their own way, increase good deeds and send positive energy to our son. The unity of Israel is crucial. The more united we are, the stronger families of the wounded will be to face this. We know it’s a long road ahead and we want people to remember these kids paying lifelong prices.”