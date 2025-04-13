Houthi missile fire triggers air raid sirens across central Israel, Jerusalem

Air raid sirens sounded across central Israel on Sunday evening, including in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, Jerusalem, the Sharon region and other parts of the country, following missile fire from Yemen in what marked the first alarm of its kind in two weeks.
The IDF initially reported that at least two ballistic missiles were likely launched from Houthi-controlled territory. However, the military later issued a correction, stating that only a single missile had been fired. “After review, it has been determined that one missile was launched from Yemen,” the IDF said. “Interception attempts were carried out, and the missile was likely successfully intercepted. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.”
Footage posted online showed interceptor missiles being launched toward the incoming threats. Debris from an interception attempt was found south of Hebron in the West Bank, according to local reports.
Incoming flights to Ben Gurion Airport, including an Arkia flight from Eilat, were delayed and forced to circle in holding patterns following the alerts. A Jordanian aircraft en route to Amman was also delayed in the air.
Though no sirens had been activated over the past two weeks, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have continued launching missiles, which reportedly landed outside Israeli territory. In the same period, U.S. forces have maintained strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, and American officials have recently opened direct talks with Iran, the Houthis’ primary backer.
Meanwhile, the IDF reported Saturday night that it successfully intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) approaching Israeli airspace from the east. No sirens were triggered. Jordan’s military confirmed the incident, saying that an unidentified UAV entered its airspace and crashed near Ma'an, causing fires but no casualties.