Houthi missile fire triggers air raid sirens across central Israel, Jerusalem

IDF says ballistic missile launched from Houthi-controlled Yemen and likely intercepted, activating alerts for the first time in 2 weeks; incident causes flight delays; debris found near Hebron

Ynetnews|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Yemen
Rocket attack
Houthis
Rocket
Air raid sirens sounded across central Israel on Sunday evening, including in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, Jerusalem, the Sharon region and other parts of the country, following missile fire from Yemen in what marked the first alarm of its kind in two weeks.
The IDF said that at least two ballistic missiles were likely launched from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen. While attempts to intercept the rockets were carried out, the IDF noted that the results were still under review and had not confirmed whether the missiles were successfully shot down.
3 View gallery
אזעקה בתל אביבאזעקה בתל אביב
Sirens in Tel Aviv
(Photo: Mickey Schmidt)
The IDF initially reported that at least two ballistic missiles were likely launched from Houthi-controlled territory. However, the military later issued a correction, stating that only a single missile had been fired. “After review, it has been determined that one missile was launched from Yemen,” the IDF said. “Interception attempts were carried out, and the missile was likely successfully intercepted. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.”
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Footage posted online showed interceptor missiles being launched toward the incoming threats. Debris from an interception attempt was found south of Hebron in the West Bank, according to local reports.
Incoming flights to Ben Gurion Airport, including an Arkia flight from Eilat, were delayed and forced to circle in holding patterns following the alerts. A Jordanian aircraft en route to Amman was also delayed in the air.
3 View gallery
(Photo: Cumta)
3 View gallery
שברי טיל שנפלו בדורא, דרומית לחברוןשברי טיל שנפלו בדורא, דרומית לחברון
Missile debris found near Hebron, West Bank
Though no sirens had been activated over the past two weeks, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have continued launching missiles, which reportedly landed outside Israeli territory. In the same period, U.S. forces have maintained strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, and American officials have recently opened direct talks with Iran, the Houthis’ primary backer.
Meanwhile, the IDF reported Saturday night that it successfully intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) approaching Israeli airspace from the east. No sirens were triggered. Jordan’s military confirmed the incident, saying that an unidentified UAV entered its airspace and crashed near Ma'an, causing fires but no casualties.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""