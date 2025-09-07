IDF: Houthi drone that hit Ramon Airport was not identified as 'hostile'

An initial investigation by the Israeli Air Force found that the drone that exploded at Ramon Airport on Sunday afternoon was detected by the military’s systems but was not classified as a hostile aircraft. As a result, interception and alert systems were not activated. The IDF said there was “no indication of a technical malfunction in the existing detection systems.” Officials emphasized that the drone was similar to others intercepted in the past and did not represent a new or unusual threat.
The drone struck the passenger terminal at Ramon Airport, injuring eight people lightly, including three suffering from anxiety. Residents of nearby communities, where no alerts were triggered, described the outcome as largely a matter of luck.
The event is expected to be further investigated by Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar. Meanwhile, the IDF stressed that the Air Force operates 24/7 to protect Israeli airspace and has intercepted tens of thousands of threats since the start of the war, “but it should be noted that the defense is not airtight.”
Since the beginning of the conflict, roughly 150 Houthi drones have been launched toward Israel, with more than 98% intercepted. At the same time as the Ramon incident, the IDF successfully intercepted three additional drones near the border with Egypt.
Ramon Airport resumed full operations about two hours after the direct hit. Hanan Ginat, head of the Eilot Regional Council, said, “Fortunately, the incident ended without fatalities,” noting that no alerts were issued at the airport or in nearby communities.
Ginat added: “Unfortunately, vigilance along the eastern border regarding detection and alert systems has declined significantly since the war with Iran, and today’s event reflects that. I hope the security system can maintain continuous attention in our area, understanding that the next confrontation will come from the eastern border.”