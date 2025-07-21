IDF soldiers detained after waving unit flags at Tomorrowland, HRF claims it was 'war crimes'

Two Israeli soldiers were briefly detained and questioned by Belgian police at the Tomorrowland music festival over the weekend after waving Givati Brigade flags, prompting confusion and a wave of unverified claims by anti-Israel legal activists.

The Hind Rajab Foundation and the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) — both openly critical of Israel — claimed responsibility for a legal complaint they said triggered the detentions, alleging the soldiers were suspected of war crimes in Gaza. But Belgian authorities have not confirmed any link between the complaint and the incident.

Local sources indicated the detentions were connected to public order concerns after the soldiers were seen displaying military symbols in a crowded public event. The soldiers were questioned and released shortly afterward.

The Hind Rajab Foundation, founded by controversial activist Diab Abou Jahjah, declared the detentions a legal milestone. “For the first time in Europe, Israeli suspects linked to Gaza crimes were subjected to formal arrest and interrogation,” the group said, despite no confirmation that the questioning was war-crimes related.

Abou Jahjah wrote on X that one of the soldiers was an officer, warning Belgian prosecutors that releasing him would allow “future crimes” to occur.

Israeli authorities have not commented on the incident. Belgian prosecutors confirmed an investigation is open, but did not specify its scope. The names of the two soldiers have not been released.