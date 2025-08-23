Thousands rally across Israel demanding hostage release as families warn Netanyahu against derailing deal

Tens of thousands of Israelis rallied Saturday night in cities across the country, demanding the release of hostages held in Gaza for 687 days and accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of trying to block a deal that could end the war and bring them home.

The largest demonstrations took place in Tel Aviv, where protesters filled Hostages Square and Begin Road. At one point, a bonfire was lit, and a police officer was filmed extinguishing it with a fire extinguisher.

1 View gallery Thousands rally across Israel demanding hostage release ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Among the speakers was Itzik Horn, whose son Eitan is being held captive. Horn called on Netanyahu to send his own children to Gaza if he insists on pursuing a military operation to capture Gaza City. “If you believe this plan will bring the hostages home, then send your son who doesn’t serve in the reserves, and the one sitting in Miami posting against the chief of staff. Send them instead of Eitan and Matan,” Horn said. “If hostages die as a result of this operation, if soldiers are killed, you won’t be able to escape responsibility. This time it’s your plan.”

Horn urged Israelis to take to the streets en masse. “Only public pressure will bring them back,” he said. “We need millions in the streets. That’s the only thing this government understands, and they’re afraid of it.”

The protests came at the end of a week marked by a nationwide “Day of Disruption” in support of the hostages and Hamas’ reported acceptance of a new proposal for a partial deal. Israel has yet to respond, even as the army prepares for an offensive in Gaza City.

Netanyahu announced Thursday he had approved the military’s plan but also ordered immediate preparations for negotiations to free the hostages and end the war “on terms acceptable to Israel.” No Israeli delegation has yet been dispatched to Doha or Cairo, and officials have not ruled out a partial deal.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir waving at protesters in Kfar Malal ( Video: Benny Meshi )

Smaller rallies were held in Haifa, where thousands marched from Carmel Center to the weekly protest at Horev Junction, and in Pardes Hanna-Karkur, where hundreds gathered and urged Benny Gantz to abandon his proposal to join Netanyahu’s government. In Mitzpe Ramon, protesters carried signs reading: “The voices of the hostages cry out from the ground.”

In Kfar Malal, where National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was visiting, demonstrators gathered outside and shouted slogans against him. Ben-Gvir later emerged and confronted the crowd, accusing them of being “violent anarchists.” In a statement, he said: “They shouted at us with disgraceful slurs. But they will keep yelling, and I will keep working for the people of Israel.”

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced another national protest for Tuesday, including solidarity actions across Israel, a march to Hostages Square in Tel Aviv and a mass rally. Beginning Sunday, organizers said, activists will escalate demonstrations nationwide under the slogan “Intensifying the Struggle.”