U.S. State Dept. says Israel must consent for consulate to reopen

A senior official in the U.S. State Department told senators that Israel would have to authorize the reopening of the consulate for Palestinians.

A senior official in the U.S. State Department told senators that Israel would have to authorize the reopening of the consulate for Palestinians.

A senior official in the U.S. State Department told senators that Israel would have to authorize the reopening of the consulate for Palestinians.

Senator Bill Hagerty - who proposed a bill earlier this week to block the consulate from opening - asked McKeon about the reopening of that consulate.

Senator Bill Hagerty - who proposed a bill earlier this week to block the consulate from opening - asked McKeon about the reopening of that consulate.

Senator Bill Hagerty - who proposed a bill earlier this week to block the consulate from opening - asked McKeon about the reopening of that consulate.