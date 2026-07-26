‘Had fun? Now come back and win’: Eisenkot launches Cyprus election campaign

After sharp opposition claims that Likud is trying to reduce flights and prevent center-left voters from reaching Israel to vote, a new campaign by Yashar! party chairman Gadi Eisenkot went live this week in Cyprus. Whether or not the two are connected, the campaign was born of an effort to reach Israelis vacationing abroad, particularly in a destination considered popular among families during the summer break.
The billboards, placed near the airport in a prominent location visible to anyone approaching landing or takeoff, read: “Israelis, enjoy! You deserve it,” alongside Eisenkot’s photo. On the other side, on the way back to the airport, the sign reads, next to his photo: “Landed? Had fun? Now come back and win!”
It is an unusual campaign, since in recent years election campaigns have not extended beyond Israel’s borders. Eisenkot’s campaign headquarters said the signs posted near the airport are part of the official campaign and reflect the desire to reach the many Israelis vacationing in Cyprus.
Recently, a real debate has emerged in Knesset committees over the ability to bring Israelis back to vote in the election set for October 27. This week, Knesset member Efrat Rayten of The Democrats sent an urgent letter to Transportation Minister Miri Regev and relevant officials at the Civil Aviation Authority and the Civil Aviation Council, demanding that they not implement any change in policy or new procedures that would make it harder for Israelis to arrive. Any change in policy, Rayten wrote, will be met by an urgent petition to the Supreme Court.