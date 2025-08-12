French air traffic controller who told El Al pilots to 'Free Palestine' suspended

French Transportation Minister Philippe Tabarot announced Tuesday evening on the X social media platform that the air traffic controller who told El Al pilots to “Free Palestine” over the radio after takeoff has been suspended and is facing disciplinary action. “ We have initiated disciplinary proceedings. The punishment must match the severity of the act,” the minister wrote.
The incident occurred Monday night at Charles de Gaulle Airport shortly after an El Al flight took off. The controller made the remark over the radio to the pilots, who reported the unusual incident to the airline’s management.
El Al said in a statement after the incident that “El Al views the incident that occurred last night, in which a French air traffic controller addressed an El Al pilot in an unprofessional and inappropriate manner, with great severity. We are addressing the matter with the authorities in Israel, who are in contact with authorities in France. El Al will continue to fly around the world with the Israeli flag proudly displayed on its aircraft tails, while maintaining professionalism and ensuring the safety and security of passengers and crews.”
On Monday, Ynet reported that, in the past six months, French authorities have stopped renewing work visas for El Al security personnel stationed in Paris. The guards, employed by Israel’s aviation security service ITAN (Israeli citizens supporting diplomatic missions), work through the Israeli Embassy. Sources familiar with the matter said the move stems from tensions between Israel and France amid the war in Gaza and attributed it to anti-Israel sentiment within French authorities.
The visas allowed the Israeli guards to live and work legally in France. Now, some are in the country illegally. A French diplomatic source responding to the report acknowledged it was a retaliatory measure, citing Israel’s security screenings of French diplomats.