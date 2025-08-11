France quietly ends visas for El Al flight security guards in Paris amid Gaza war tensions

Over the past six months, French authorities have quietly stopped renewing work visas for El Al flight security personnel employed in Paris as ITAN workers (Israeli citizens supporting diplomatic missions) through the Israeli embassy, sources familiar with the situation told Ynet on Monday, explaining that the decision stems from rising tensions between Israel and France over the Gaza war and attributing it to anti-Israel motives within Parisian authorities.
The work visas previously granted to the Israeli security staff allowed them to live and work legally in France. Now, with the visa renewals halted, some of these workers find themselves residing in the country illegally. While some remain in France without valid permits, others have been forced to obtain diplomatic visas through the Israeli embassy, granting them temporary status to continue their stay.
“In the past six months, none of the employees whose work visas expired have received renewals,” according to an El Al flight security guard stationed in Paris. “This has never happened before, and no one has been granted new approvals. It seems they are trying to end the employment of El Al security personnel in France.”
The security guard further noted that El Al management is “distancing themselves from the employees” and referring them to the Foreign Ministry, with some unable to secure new visas and forced to return to Israel.
In response to a Ynet inquiry, the Foreign Ministry said that “the matter is being handled by the embassy in coordination with the French Foreign Ministry.” The French embassy in Israel declined to comment, referring inquiries to the Israeli embassy. El Al also directed questions to the Foreign Ministry and the Shin Bet internal security agency, which did not provide a response.
Tensions between Paris and Jerusalem have deepened following a series of incidents involving the French authorities and pro-Palestinian activists. Last week, pro-Palestinian demonstrators vandalized El Al’s offices in Paris, splattering them with red paint and labeling the airline a "genocide airline." In June, the Israeli pavilion at the Paris Air Show arms fair was unexpectedly blocked by organizers and covered with black cloth.
Speaking at a press conference Sunday night, French President Emmanuel Macron condemned plans presented by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take over the Gaza Strip, calling it a "disaster waiting to happen, and a step toward an endless war.” Speaking to reporters during a briefing from his office, he warned, “The Israeli hostages and the people of Gaza will be the first victims of this strategy. The government in Israel needs to stop the war now with a permanent ceasefire.”
Macron also proposed the formation of an international coalition under the United Nations aimed at combating terrorism in Gaza and stabilizing the region.
Last month, Macron announced on his X account that France would officially recognize a Palestinian state. He said he plans to make a “ceremonial declaration” to this effect at the UN General Assembly in September. His announcement sparked a wave of similar moves, with several countries expressing readiness to recognize Palestinian statehood. Australia announced Sunday night it would move in a similar direction, while New Zealand stated it was “considering the move.”
In his declaration, Macron emphasized the urgency of ending the war in Gaza and delivering aid to civilians. “Peace is possible. There must be an immediate ceasefire that includes the release of all hostages and massive humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza,” he wrote.
He also stressed the necessity of disarming Hamas, ensuring Gaza’s security and rebuilding the territory. “Finally, it is essential to establish the Palestinian state, guarantee its existence, and allow it, through receiving disarmament and full recognition by Israel, to contribute to security in the Middle East.”