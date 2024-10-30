Hezbollah missile targets central Israel's Sharon Plains, north

Rocket fire targeted central Israel's Sharon Plains, Haifa and surrounding areas and the Lower Galilee region sending hundreds of thousands into shelters.

Earlier the northern coastal town of Nahariya came under drone attack. One drone exploded on a building in the city's industrial zone.

According to the IDF, a surface-to-surface missile was launched in Lebanon. The military said it broke up in midflight and shrapnel fell over the Haifa Bay area, causing no injuries.

The IDF's Homefront command said there are no changes to guidelines in place around the country.

On Tuesday, rocket fire from Lebanon killed Mohammed Nai'm, in a direct hit on his home in Maalot-Tarshiha.





