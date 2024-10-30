Hezbollah missile targets central Israel's Sharon Plains, north

IDF says missile broke up in mid-flight, shrapnel found in areas around Haifa; drone strikes target Western Galilee, a drone hits a building in Nahariya's industrial zone  

ynet correspondents|
Rocket fire targeted central Israel's Sharon Plains, Haifa and surrounding areas and the Lower Galilee region sending hundreds of thousands into shelters.
Earlier the northern coastal town of Nahariya came under drone attack. One drone exploded on a building in the city's industrial zone.
2 View gallery
Sirens warn of Hezbollah fire to Galilee, Haifa area, Sharon Plains Sirens warn of Hezbollah fire to Galilee, Haifa area, Sharon Plains
(Photo: Telegram )
According to the IDF, a surface-to-surface missile was launched in Lebanon. The military said it broke up in midflight and shrapnel fell over the Haifa Bay area, causing no injuries.
2 View gallery
הפגיעה במבנה בנהריההפגיעה במבנה בנהריה
Nahariya industrial building hit in a drone strike
(Photo: Nahariya Municipality )
The IDF's Homefront command said there are no changes to guidelines in place around the country.
Rockets target Galilee 

On Tuesday, rocket fire from Lebanon killed Mohammed Nai'm, in a direct hit on his home in Maalot-Tarshiha.

Comments
