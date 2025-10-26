Far-left Irish lawmaker who called Israel a 'terrorist state' elected president in landslide

Catherine Connolly, a far-left lawmaker known for her fierce anti-Israel rhetoric and public refusal to denounce Hamas as illegitimate, was elected president of Ireland in a decisive landslide this week, securing 63.4% of the vote. Her opponent, former minister Heather Humphreys, received just 29.5%.

While Ireland's presidency is largely ceremonial, Connolly’s victory—by such a wide margin—is expected to significantly amplify her voice and positions, particularly regarding foreign policy and Israel, in a country already known for its critical stance toward the Jewish state.

4 View gallery Catherine Connolly ( Photo: Paul Faith / AFP )

Connolly, 68, has served in the Irish parliament since 2016 and ran as an independent after previously being affiliated with the Irish Labour Party. Though relatively unknown until recently, her campaign gained momentum, particularly among younger voters. Her rise was aided by internal struggles within Ireland’s ruling coalition, including the withdrawal of one candidate over financial misconduct and a unified left-wing opposition backing Connolly.

A clinical psychologist and lawyer by training, Connolly has made headlines for her statements equating Israel to a "terrorist state" and accusing it of committing genocide in Gaza. In a recent interview, she called the organization a “part of the fabric” of the Palestinian people, while condemning the October 7 massacre committed by the group. "[Hamas] were elected by the people the last time there was an election," she noted, referencing the 2006 Palestinian legislative elections. “They are part of the civil society of Palestine.”

She did not mention Hamas’ 2007 violent coup in Gaza or the group’s ongoing campaign of repression, including public executions and the suppression of political rivals .

4 View gallery ( Photo: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne )

Connolly has also criticized UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for recognizing a Palestinian state while excluding Hamas from any future governance in Gaza. Drawing on Irish historical experience, she said, “I come from Ireland, which has a history of colonization. I would be very wary of telling a sovereign people how to run their country."

Throughout the war in Gaza, Connolly participated in several pro-Palestinian demonstrations and recently posted on Instagram: “Israel has committed genocide in Gaza. The normalization of genocide is catastrophic for the Palestinian people, and it is catastrophic for humanity.”

According to the Daily Mail, Connolly has received public support from groups such as Kneecap, a band from Northern Ireland whose member was previously charged in the UK with terror offenses after waving a Hezbollah flag during a 2024 concert. The charge was later dropped on procedural grounds .

4 View gallery Counting the votes in Dublin ( Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images )

4 View gallery ( Photo: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne )

Connolly supports unifying the Republic of Ireland with Northern Ireland, currently part of the United Kingdom, and called for a national referendum on the issue. During her campaign, she gained the backing of Sinn Féin, which advocates for Irish unification and fields candidates on both sides of the border.

She is also a critic of the European Union and has expressed concern in recent years about Europe’s rearming in response to Russia. Though she condemned Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, she also accused NATO of provoking the war.

In 2018, Connolly faced backlash after visiting Syria at the height of its civil war, where she met with militia leader Saed Abd al-Aal, head of the pro-Assad Free Palestine Movement accused of war crimes. Connolly defended the visit, saying she had no control over who she met.