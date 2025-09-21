Political tsunami: Canada, Australia, Britain recognize Palestinian state

Almost two years after the Hamas massacre on October 7, major Western countries have announced one after another their official recognition of a Palestinian state; British prime minister spoke about the hostages, and claimed: 'This is not a reward for Hamas'  

Itamar Eichner, News Agencies|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Australia
Canada
Palestinian State
Almost two years after the October 7 massacre: Britain, Canada, and Australia announced on Sunday afternoon their recognition of a Palestinian state.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer mentioned the hostages in a video he released, calling Hamas a brutal terrorist organization, and adding: "This is not a reward for Hamas. Because Hamas will have no future, no role in the (Palestinian) government or no role in security. I have ordered sanctions to be imposed on more Hamas figures in the coming weeks." He added that "the hope for a two-state solution is fading - and that light must not be allowed to go out."
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces the UK's recognition of a Palestinian state
Canada's statement said that the country believed that a Palestinian state would be established in the future, but that the possibility had been eroded by Hamas and the Israeli government. The Canadian statement cited, among other things, the October 7 massacre carried out by Hamas - and the subsequent acceleration of settlement construction and the increase in violence against Palestinians; the construction plan in E1 and the vote in the Knesset to annex the West Bank; and "the Israeli government’s contribution to the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, including by impeding access to food and other essential humanitarian supplies."
Australia declared that, by recognizing a Palestinian state, it "recognizes the legitimate and long-standing aspirations of the Palestinian people for a state of their own," the statement said. Australia noted that the international community had set demands for the Palestinian Authority - including commitments from PA President Mahmoud Abbas to hold democratic elections and implement reforms. Australia also noted that Hamas has no place in a Palestinian state, and that further steps - such as opening embassies - would be considered as the Palestinian Authority met its commitments.
2 View gallery
Prime ministers of Canada, Australia and Britain Prime ministers of Canada, Australia and Britain
Prime ministers of Canada, Australia and Britain
(Photos: Hilary Wardhaugh / AFP)
In July Starmer demanded that Israel agree to a cease-fire in Gaza, rule out any annexation in the West Bank, and commit to a long-term peace process leading to a two-state solution. Israel declined to give those assurances.
Estimates are that another nine to 11 countries will recognize a Palestinian state during the U.N. General Assembly this week. Those expected are France, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, San Marino, Andorra and Luxembourg. Two other countries are uncertain: New Zealand, which typically follows Australia’s lead, and Finland.
The countries expected to recognize a Palestinian state this week are not the first to do so — they would join 148 states that have already recognized Palestine over the years — a move that historically has not changed the situation on the ground. What is different this time is that three G7 powers would be among them: France, Britain and Canada. That is a major diplomatic gain for the Palestinians. On the other hand four G7 members are not expected to recognize: the United States, Japan, Germany and Italy — a notable diplomatic win for Israel.
2 View gallery
קנדה מכירה במדינה פלסטיניתקנדה מכירה במדינה פלסטינית
Prime Minister Mark Carney announcve's Canada's recognition of a Palestinian state
British recognition may not be popular at home. A Telegraph poll found nearly nine in 10 Britons oppose Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s planned recognition of a Palestinian state. Only 13% of Britons support unconditional recognition now, as Starmer plans, and that figure falls to 11% among his own Labour voters. A majority — 51% — oppose recognition while Hamas still controls Gaza and hostages have not been released.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""