As Gaza ceasefire advances, Rafah crossing reopens for first time in nearly a year

Movement of civilians still restricted as talks continue over security arrangements and operating procedures under Israeli approval and international supervision

Einav Halabi
|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Rafah crossing
Gaza Strip
The Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt reopened Sunday for the first time in nearly a year, though regular entry and exit of Gaza residents has not yet begun.
The reopening, approved by Israel, comes amid U.S. pressure to move toward the second phase of negotiations following the return of the body of hostage Ran Gvili. The crossing is operating at this stage on a trial basis only.
1 View gallery
מעבר רפיחמעבר רפיח
(Photo: Ali Mustafa/Getty Images)
Palestinian reports said protocols for full operation of the crossing have not yet been finalized, and discussions are continuing between mediators and the IDF over security arrangements and operating procedures.
Movement of people is expected to begin as early as Monday. Under the current plans, about 150 people are expected to leave Gaza each day, while roughly 50 are expected to enter. The Rafah crossing has remained almost continuously closed since the start of the war on Oct. 7.
The IDF said last week that travel in and out of Gaza would be permitted only with coordination by Egypt, following prior Israeli security approval and under the supervision of a European Union monitoring mission. The arrangement mirrors a mechanism that was in place in January 2025 during a ceasefire under the second hostage deal.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""