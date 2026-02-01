As Gaza ceasefire advances, Rafah crossing reopens for first time in nearly a year

The Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt reopened Sunday for the first time in nearly a year, though regular entry and exit of Gaza residents has not yet begun.
The reopening, approved by Israel, comes amid U.S. pressure to move toward the second phase of negotiations following the return of the body of hostage Ran Gvili. The crossing is operating at this stage on a trial basis only.
Palestinian reports said protocols for full operation of the crossing have not yet been finalized, and discussions are continuing between mediators and the IDF over security arrangements and operating procedures.
Movement of people is expected to begin as early as Monday. Under the current plans, about 150 people are expected to leave Gaza each day, while roughly 50 are expected to enter. The Rafah crossing has remained almost continuously closed since the start of the war on Oct. 7.
The IDF said last week that travel in and out of Gaza would be permitted only with coordination by Egypt, following prior Israeli security approval and under the supervision of a European Union monitoring mission. The arrangement mirrors a mechanism that was in place in January 2025 during a ceasefire under the second hostage deal.