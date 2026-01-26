Ran Gvili's body found, no hostages left in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces announced Monday afternoon that the identity of the last hostage, Ran Gvili , has been confirmed. With this development, all hostages have now been returned from the Gaza Strip, and for the first time since 2014, there are no longer any Israeli hostages there.

According to the IDF, Gvili was brought back to Israel 843 days after being kidnapped in the October 7 massacre, and his identity was confirmed at the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the moment, saying, “Ran, hero of Israel — he went in first and came out last. This is a great achievement.”

Ran Gvili

Sergeant First Class Ran Gvili, 24, from the community of Meitar, was killed in battle at Kibbutz Alumim and kidnapped by Hamas terrorists to the Gaza Strip. Gvili, the last remaining hostage, was held captive for 843 days.

Gvili served as a combat fighter in the Negev Border Police in the Southern District. On October 7, despite being injured with a broken shoulder from a motorcycle accident and scheduled for surgery, he went into combat. He succeeded in saving the lives of dozens of revelers at the Re’im music festival before being killed and abducted.

Hazem Qassem, a Hamas spokesman, said the discovery of the body of the last Israeli hostage in the Gaza Strip confirms Hamas’ commitment to all the terms of the agreement to end the war in Gaza, including the exchange mechanism and its full implementation as stipulated.

He said Hamas would continue to adhere to all aspects of the agreement, including facilitating the work and success of the national committee for administering the Gaza Strip.

Qassem also called on the mediators and the United States to compel Israel to halt violations of the agreement and to implement the obligations required of it.

The mother of Ran Gvili thanked the IDF chief of staff, saying, “He is proud of you. You are the best.”

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir spoke with Itzik and Talik Gvili, the parents of the fallen hostage Ran, after the body of their son, a tactical police officer, was located and identified. “We kept our promise that no one is left behind. IDF soldiers, the fighters at the front and the entire nation are deeply moved by Ran’s return to a Jewish burial,” Zamir told them.

“After two and a half years, it is a real relief,” his mother Talik replied. “Please tell all the teams that they are the best.” His father Itzik added, “There is no one like you.”

Later, Talik wrote in a Facebook post: “The first to go out, the last to return. Our hero.”

Operation “Brave Heart” and the cemetery search

Late last weekend, the IDF launched Operation “Brave Heart” in an effort to recover the body of the last hostage for burial in Israel. Shortly before the operation, Hamas itself had reported that new searches were underway based on information it had received. The operation was one of many, most of them secret, and according to the IDF there were several intelligence leads on the location of the abducted soldier.

Forces operated on one such lead, which suggested that Gvily was buried in a cemetery in Gaza located within territory under Israeli control, in what is known as the “yellow line” area. Among those involved in the operation was musician Idan Amadi, who was wounded during the fighting in the Gaza Strip in January 2024.

Searches that were conducted in the cemetery in Gaza

Following the identification of Gvili, the Hostages’ and Missing Families Forum said: “He who went in first is the last to return. Ran took pride in being a policeman and wearing the blue uniform. On the morning of the ‘Black Sabbath,’ Ran was at home wounded with a broken shoulder from a motorcycle accident, but the moment he heard about the terrorists’ incursion, he put on his uniform and went to help his unit in the fighting. On the way, he encountered terrorists and fought with courage and self‑sacrifice at the front line near the entrance to Kibbutz Alumim, even earning the nickname ‘Ran the Defender of Alumim’ from the kibbutz community.”

“After several months, it was assessed that after a fierce battle and only after his ammunition ran out, Ran fell in battle and was kidnapped to Gaza. Ran, with his big smile and broad shoulders, had a huge heart. A true friend, beloved by all, he loved life, was a young man of values, always spoke simply yet with powerful calm presence. At the age of 24, Ran left behind his parents, Talik and Itzik, his brother Omri, his sister Shira, and an extended family. Ran Gvili was the last hostage.”

Itzik and Talik Gvili

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich praised the return of the last hostage: “He who goes out first is last to return. And the sons have returned to their borders. My heart is with the noble Gvili family, who demonstrated extraordinary courage and strength. We are committed to completing the mission and bringing victory.”

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said, “I welcome the completion of the identification process of the last abducted soldier, Israeli hero Ran Gvili of blessed memory, who will finally receive a proper burial in Israel. Ran, a YISM fighter who fought on October 7, was the last hostage in Gaza. I embrace his family, know how hard you fought for his return, and strengthen the security forces who did everything to bring him home.”

Chairman of Yesh Atid Gadi Eizenkot added: “Shehecheyanu v’kiyimanu v’higiyanu la’zman hazeh! My heart broke and healed at the same time with the news of Ran Gvili’s body being returned for burial in Israel. This operation is the essence of the story of the People of Israel — a people who do not forget, do not relent, and do not give up on anyone, even in the toughest times and across the passage of years. This mutual responsibility is what makes us — the People of Israel — who we are. Deep thanks to our heroes in the IDF and security forces, who risked their lives to bring Ran home to the homeland he loved so much. Ran, rest in peace. Our heart is with your family.”