Jerusalem man steals ambulance, rams police car in high-speed chase

A Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance was stolen Saturday morning from Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, prompting a police chase that ended with the arrest of a suspect in his 20s from a village near the city. No injuries were reported in the incident.

According to police, the ambulance was spotted driving erratically in a nearby village following a report to the emergency hotline. Officers set up a roadblock and signaled the driver to stop, but the suspect continued onto Highway 1, ramming a police vehicle and causing minor damage.

1 View gallery Police patrol car damaged after stolen ambulance rams into it in Jerusalem ( Photo: Israel Police )

The chase escalated until the suspect abandoned the ambulance and fled on foot. Police apprehended him after a brief pursuit and transferred him to the Moriah station for questioning.

Magen David Adom said the incident began when the suspect approached paramedics stationed near the emergency room and suddenly sped off in the ambulance.

“We view any attack on MDA medical teams and ambulances intended for saving lives with the utmost severity,” said MDA Director-General Eli Bin. “We thank the Israeli police for their swift and determined response, which ensured the ambulance was quickly recovered and public safety maintained. We trust authorities to take all necessary legal action against the suspect.”

