Mike Huckabee honors Bibas family at Oct. 7 memorial

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee took part in a memorial ceremony Thursday honoring the Bibas family, saying the world "must never forget" the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel.

The ceremony, held at Moshav HaYogev as part of the My Tree in Israel initiative, included the dedication of a commemorative olive tree in memory of Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Ariel and Kfir, who were killed after being abducted during the attack.

Gallery US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, center right, and former hostage Yarden Bibas, center left, stand beside a memorial olive tree dedicated to Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas during a ceremony at Moshav HaYogev ( Photo: Courtesy )

Yarden Bibas, who was taken hostage separately and later released, attended the ceremony with his sister, Ofri Bibas Levy. During the event, Yarden thanked the donor who dedicated the memorial tree in honor of his family and expressed gratitude to Huckabee and U.S. President Donald Trump for their efforts to secure the release of hostages.

Huckabee met privately with Yarden Bibas and offered his condolences.

US Ambassador Mike Huckabee visits an olive tree adopted in honor of President Donald Trump at Moshav HaYogev ( Photo: Courtesy )

Huckabee noted that people around the world had prayed for Yarden, Shiri, Ariel and Kfir, adding that the atrocities of Oct. 7 and Israel's experience since then "must never be forgotten."

The event also honored another family affected by the war. Avi Harush, the father of Israeli commando soldier Riff Harush, who was killed in Gaza in April 2024, presented Huckabee and his wife with a tree planted in memory of his son. Harush shared photographs and described how visiting the memorial tree brings him comfort, saying he feels his son is at peace.

Yarden Bibas and his sister, Ofri, stand beside a memorial olive tree dedicated to Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas ( Photo: Courtesy )

During the visit, Huckabee toured what organizers described as the Middle East's largest olive press with My Tree in Israel CEO Kobi Assaf, where he learned about olive oil production.

A longtime supporter of the initiative, Huckabee updated the plaque on his adopted olive tree from "Governor Huckabee" to "Ambassador Huckabee" following his appointment as U.S. ambassador to Israel. He also adopted another tree in honor of his daughter, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

US Ambassador Mike Huckabee and his wife, Janet, stand beside a newly adopted olive tree honoring their daughter, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders ( Photo: Courtesy )

Huckabee said he purchases bottles of olive oil produced through the initiative each year as holiday gifts for friends.