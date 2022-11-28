Religious Zionism, Likud coalition talks advance

Efforts to strike a deal will continue throughout the day, as Likud's leader Netanyahu hopes to secure Israel's next government after reaching agreements with Ben-Gvir and the extreme Noam faction

i24NEWS|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Israel's prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu met for several hours with Bezalel Smotrich's far-right Religious Zionism party on Sunday, with Netanyahu's Likud reporting "progress in all matters."
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Efforts between the two parties to strike a coalition deal will continue on Monday, according to the Likud's statement.
    2 View gallery
    ביג 3 בצלאל סמוטריץ איתמר בן גביר בנימין נתניהו ביבי שמחים    ביג 3 בצלאל סמוטריץ איתמר בן גביר בנימין נתניהו ביבי שמחים
    Bezalel Smotrich and Benjamin Netanyahu
    (Photo: Moti Kimchi, Amit Shabi)
    Netanyahu spent the day meeting with the heads of the likely coalition parties, forming deals to create the country's next government. Before meeting with Smotrich, Netanyahu confirmed an agreement with the one-man Noam faction, which will see far-right lawmaker Avi Maoz becoming a deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Office.
    On Friday, Netanyahu reached a preliminary agreement with the far-right Jewish Power party, led by Itamar Ben-Gvir. As part of the agreement, Ben-Gvir will assume the role of "national security minister" — an expanded version of the existing public security role.
    2 View gallery
    זירת הפיגוע    זירת הפיגוע
    Itamar Ben-Gvir
    (Photo: EPA)
    Netanyahu received the mandate to form a government two weeks ago, yet political disagreements between the parties have delayed the likely incoming right-wing coalition from becoming a reality.
    The recent agreements bring Israel one step closer to preventing another round of elections, after Israelis went to their fifth elections in four years on November 1.
    Comments
    The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.