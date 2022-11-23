Israeli radio host axed after claiming Jerusalem blast related to coalition negotiations

An Army Radio news anchor was suspended Wednesday from covering the terror attack in Jerusalem after alleging the twin blasts were connected to the ongoing negotiations to form a coalition government.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

“Police also said that due to fruitful negotiations with a certain character who is about to receive a certain position in the new government – emotions are tense and these emotions also have to do with the situation,” Hadas Shtaif told the audience while on air covering the blast that killed one person and wounded dozens more.

2 View gallery Hadas Shtaif ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

A short time later, Shtiaf posted on her Twitter account that she was suspended from continuing to cover the attack. “I was suspended from covering the terror attack until further notice,” she wrote.

“All those wishing me ill, have a party. Don’t forget to invite me too.”

Shtaif later posted another tweet aimed against far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is seeking the public security portfolio, but officials in the Army Radio clarified that her suspension was due to what she said on air and not what was posted on Twitter.

2 View gallery Itamar Ben-Gvir ( Photo: Alex Kolomoiski )

Ben-Gvir later also turned to Twitter, writing, “Hadas Shtaif abused the Army Radio microphone this morning in order to back terror, incite against me and tell lies. I hope her suspension won’t be temporary!”

He added: “I’m the first to fight for journalists’ freedom of speech, but whoever is encouraging terrorists to carry out attacks while being legitimized shouldn’t work on Army Radio.”