Surprise in Spain: Warship protecting Gaza flotilla found equipped with Israeli weapons

The Spanish ship, a Meteoro-class vessel, is armed with a 76mm Oto Melara cannon and two MK-38 25mm automatic machine guns. These advanced weapons, designed to defend ships against a range of threats — particularly fast attack boats — were jointly developed by the UK’s BAE Systems and Israel’s Rafael.

The Spanish ship, a Meteoro-class vessel, is armed with a 76mm Oto Melara cannon and two MK-38 25mm automatic machine guns. These advanced weapons, designed to defend ships against a range of threats — particularly fast attack boats — were jointly developed by the UK’s BAE Systems and Israel’s Rafael.

The Spanish ship, a Meteoro-class vessel, is armed with a 76mm Oto Melara cannon and two MK-38 25mm automatic machine guns. These advanced weapons, designed to defend ships against a range of threats — particularly fast attack boats — were jointly developed by the UK’s BAE Systems and Israel’s Rafael.

Spanish media noted that Rafael, founded in 1948, is one of Israel’s oldest state-owned defense firms. The company employs 7,500 people and developed systems including the Iron Dome missile defense and Spike anti-tank missiles — the latter

Spanish media noted that Rafael, founded in 1948, is one of Israel’s oldest state-owned defense firms. The company employs 7,500 people and developed systems including the Iron Dome missile defense and Spike anti-tank missiles — the latter