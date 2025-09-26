Surprise in Spain: Warship protecting Gaza flotilla found equipped with Israeli weapons

Spanish media outlets reported that a Spanish Navy vessel deployed to protect the Gaza flotilla is equipped with Israeli-made military systems produced by Rafael.
The Spanish ship, a Meteoro-class vessel, is armed with a 76mm Oto Melara cannon and two MK-38 25mm automatic machine guns. These advanced weapons, designed to defend ships against a range of threats — particularly fast attack boats — were jointly developed by the UK’s BAE Systems and Israel’s Rafael.
Spanish media noted that Rafael, founded in 1948, is one of Israel’s oldest state-owned defense firms. The company employs 7,500 people and developed systems including the Iron Dome missile defense and Spike anti-tank missiles — the latter a purchase Spain recently canceled.
Spain has led Europe’s sharpest criticism of Israel since October 7, 2023, when Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez openly declared his intention to reduce his country’s dependence on Israeli weapons. Under his leadership, Spain has imposed an arms embargo on Israel and has refused to allow ships carrying weapons to Israel to dock at its ports.
Ynet's sister publication Calcalist reported Thursday that Spain canceled a defense deal worth more than €200 million with Rafael, under which it was set to acquire dozens of advanced Litening 5 targeting pods for its Eurofighter Typhoon fleet.
This was at least the fourth time in recent months that Spain’s Defense Ministry scrapped weapons contracts with Israeli firms. Before canceling the Litening 5 deal, Spain had also canceled a major Rafael contract worth roughly 1 billion shekels (about €250 million) for Spike missiles.
According to Calcalist, in recent weeks, Spain’s Defense Ministry also canceled a €700 million procurement deal with Elbit Systems for PULS long-range rocket launchers signed two years ago. Two Spanish companies were partners in that deal, while Elbit’s share stood at around 20% (approximately €140 million). Earlier this year, Spain also scrapped a smaller Elbit contract worth several million euros for the purchase of light ammunition.