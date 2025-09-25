Tensions boil as Italy adds 2nd warship to Gaza flotilla escort, accuses Israel of ‘massacre’

Alongside the warning, after flotilla activists claimed they were attacked by drones , Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto stressed that his country “cannot guarantee the safety of civilians entering the territorial waters of other states” and urged participants to hand over the humanitarian aid. The Israel Defense Forces said it is not preparing for a military confrontation with Spain or Italy and instructed troops to avoid provocations.

4 View gallery One of the flotilla boats en route to Gaza near Tunisia ( Photo: Mohamed Fliss/ AFP )

Crosetto announced Thursday morning that another Italian Navy warship would join the flotilla en route to the Gaza Strip, alongside a vessel already dispatched by Italy and another ship expected to depart from Spain later in the day.

The international flotilla comprises around 50 civilian boats, with a declared goal of “breaking the Israeli naval blockade on Gaza.” Over the past month, activists have claimed Israel attacked them with drones off the coasts of Tunisia and Greece. On board are lawyers and activists, including anti-Israel climate campaigner Greta Thunberg .

The Israeli Navy, with Air Force support, is working to disrupt the flotilla’s progress toward Israel. However, the IDF has not prepared for a direct military clash with Spanish or Italian forces, with whom it trained regularly until October 7. Instead, the plan is to delay the flotilla’s interception until it enters Israeli territorial waters. Early contact remains possible, and troops have been instructed not to fall for provocations and to rely only on nonviolent means if necessary. Neither the IDF nor Israel’s Foreign Ministry has issued an official response to the decisions by Spain and Italy.

In her speech at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni delivered her harshest criticism of Israel since the war began, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “a massacre of civilians.” She said Italy would support European Commission-backed sanctions against Israel.

4 View gallery Meloni at the UN: “Israel has exceeded the bounds of proportionality in Gaza” ( Photo: Pamela Smith/AP, Eduardo Munoz/Reuters )

At the same time, Meloni stated: “Israel has indeed exceeded the bounds of proportionality in Gaza and is violating humanitarian norms, but we do not join those placing full blame on it. Hamas is the one that can release the hostages and end the war.” She added that Italy would recognize a Palestinian state only if the hostages are freed and Hamas is not part of the government.

At the same time, Meloni called the Gaza flotilla “unjustified, dangerous and irresponsible,” but also condemned the reported attack on it the previous night off the coast of Greece, which was first claimed by the activists themselves. They accused Israel of carrying out the strike and said 11 of their boats were “affected by explosions, unidentified drones and communication disruptions.” The claims have not been independently verified. Regarding the flotilla, Meloni emphasized: “We must not endanger our safety. There is no need to enter a combat zone to deliver aid to Gaza - aid that Italian authorities can send there within hours.”

4 View gallery Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni addresses the UN General Assembly in New York ( Photo: Pamela Smith /AP, Eduardo Munoz/Reuters )

Meloni went on to urge the Israeli government “to break free from the trap of this war,” stating, “Israel must do so for the history of the Jewish people, for its own democracy, and for the universal values of the free world.” She added that Israel “has no right to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state or to build settlements in the West Bank to block it. That is why we signed the New York Declaration," referring to the French-Saudi initiative promoting Palestinian statehood.

On Wednesday, Crosetto strongly condemned what he said was an attack on the flotilla the night before off the Greek coast. While he did not assign blame, he ordered an Italian Navy ship to escort the flotilla and “assist if needed.” That afternoon, the United Nations also called for an end to attacks on the flotilla and urged an investigation. By evening, Spain announced it would send its own vessel to join the escort.

4 View gallery The Sirius flotilla ship departs from the port of Barcelona ( Photo: Lluis Gene / AFP )

Flotilla participants said five of their boats were attacked by “multiple drones,” though the claim has not been independently verified and no party has claimed responsibility.

Omar Fares, an activist aboard the flotilla, told the Hezbollah-linked Al Mayadeen network that “sound bombs” were fired at the vessels. “We are on a peaceful mission,” he said, adding that the damage was minor but some devices “contained chemicals and had a foul odor. Our morale is high, and our eyes and hearts are set on Gaza.”

The flotilla’s coordinator, Wael al-Nour, told Qatar’s Al Araby TV: “The danger protocol was activated during the drone strike. All participants are fully prepared for any scenario.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the deployment of a Spanish Navy ship to “assist the flotilla if needed on its way to Gaza.”

“We are concerned, and therefore we will send a vessel to ensure, if necessary, that our citizens are rescued and can return to Spain,” he said.

Although no party has claimed responsibility for the reported attacks on the flotilla boats, U.S. envoy to Lebanon Thomas Barrack appeared to implicate Israel. In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Barrack was asked what incentive Hezbollah has to lay down its arms and replied, “Zero.”