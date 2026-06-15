Hezbollah official says group held fire after Iran deal, ceasefire now depends on Israel

A senior Hezbollah official said Monday afternoon that the terrorist group had not conducted any offensive action against Israel since the ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States was announced overnight.

Speaking to Reuters, the official said that " Hezbollah's position regarding the ceasefire is tied to Israel's commitment to it," suggesting that the IDF has also ceased fire.

Residents of southern Lebanon return to communities after a ceasefire agreement announce

The official added that Hezbollah rejects what it described as Israel's "freedom of action" in Lebanon. He further claimed that Iran delayed signing the agreement in order to monitor Israel's commitment to the ceasefire in Lebanon.

2 View gallery Hezbollah flag at the entrance to Nabatieh next to a Lebanese Army jeep ( Photo: Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP )

Meanwhile, footage showed large crowds returning to previously abandoned communities in southern Lebanon. Images from the entrance to Nabatieh showed a Hezbollah flag alongside a Lebanese Army vehicle as residents made their way back home.

The IDF has not yet issued any statement regarding its operations in Lebanon since the overnight announcement of the agreement. Israeli officials have also not formally stated that the military has ceased fire, while Netanyahu has continued to refrain from public comment.

“Hezbollah rejects Israeli ‘freedom of action’ in Lebanon,” the Hezbollah official added. He also said that “Iran delayed the signing of the agreement in order to monitor Israel’s commitment to the ceasefire in Lebanon.”

Meanwhile, many videos published in Lebanon since morning showed large crowds returning south to communities abandoned during the months of war. Cars were seen moving along several roads, some of them packed with traffic.

Local authorities in southern Lebanon urged residents not to return until official approval is given. In Qaaqaaiyet al-Jisr, for example, officials said: “We call on you to remain in your safe places of displacement until the situation becomes clear and an official announcement is issued by the security forces. Your cooperation at this time is a guarantee of your safety.”

Lebanese reports said Monday morning that a vehicle had been struck in the village of Tebenin in the Nabatieh al-Fawqa area of southern Lebanon. The reports claimed the vehicle was hit by a drone, and Lebanese channels said there were casualties.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei also issued a statement Monday afternoon, emphasizing the link between the Iranian and Lebanese fronts.