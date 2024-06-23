IDF pushes on in Rafah, tanks reported near humanitarian zone

The IDF said on Sunday that its troops were continuing intelligence-based, targeted operations in the Rafah area and that weaponry, tunnel shafts and underground terrorist infrastructure was found. Meanwhile, Palestinians told Reuters that IDF tanks advanced to the edge of the Mawasi displaced persons' camp in the northwest of the southernmost city in the Strip amid fierce fighting with Hamas. Images of two Israeli tanks stationed on a hilltop overlooking the coastal area went viral on social media, but Reuters could not independently verify them. "The fighting with the resistance has been intense. The occupation forces are overlooking the Mawasi area now, which forced families there to head for Khan Younis," said one resident, who asked not to be named, on a chat app. Residents said Israeli tanks had pushed deeper into western and northern Rafah in recent days, blowing up dozens of houses. Hamas and the Islamic Jihad terror groups said their fighters had attacked Israeli forces in Rafah with anti-tank rockets and mortar bombs and pre-planted explosive devices. IDF strikes on Hamas targets in Rafah

( IDF )