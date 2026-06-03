'Is this Kristalnacht?': Over 50 Haredi Jews arrested for smashing up judge's home

Dozens of Haredi protesters arrived Wednesday evening at the home of Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg, where they smashed windows and flower pots and damaged the entrance to his home, in a violent protest of the High Court’s position on Haredi enlistment .

After damaging the home, the protesters boarded a bus and tried to leave the scene. Large police forces arrived in the area, stopped the bus and locked the protesters inside until additional forces arrived. More than 50 Haredim were arrested.

“Children of Holocaust survivors, Jews hurting each other like this," said Sohlberg's wife, Meira. "How can this be, how can this be? Look at this destruction, a pogrom, what is this, Kristallnacht? How is this possible?”

Haredim protest at the home of Supreme Court Justice Sohlberg ( Video: Liran Tamari )

The protesters boarded a bus and tried to leave the scene, but police held them there ( Photo: Liran Tamari )

President Isaac Herzog spoke with Justice Sohlberg. “Incitement, threats and damage to the home of a judge in Israel are not protest — they are the crossing of a dangerous red line. Anyone who tries to terrorize the justice system harms not only a person, but the foundations of Israeli democracy,” he said.

“However deep the disagreement may be, it cannot turn into violence and intimidation. I condemn these grave acts in the strongest terms, the damage to his home, the threats to his life and his wife’s life, and call on everyone — stop before there is a disaster here.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a condemnation that again did not mention the word “Haredim.” “I strongly condemn the violent riot against Justice Noam Sohlberg,” Netanyahu said. “Law enforcement authorities must bring the full severity of the law to bear against the rioters.”

Damage caused to windows, flower pots, the family car:

5 View gallery ( Photo: Liran Tamari )

5 View gallery ( Photo: Liran Tamari )

5 View gallery ( Photo: Liran Tamari )

Justice Minister Yariv Levin also did not identify the violent vandals in his statement. “The severe violence at the home of Deputy President Noam Sohlberg is grave and worthy of every condemnation,” he said. “I hope that this time law enforcement authorities will fulfill their duty to exhaust the law and eradicate violence.

“Those who said there is no effective protest without disruption of public order, and who legitimized the severe violence and refusal of left-wing protesters, also bear direct responsibility for the rampant violence. I stand with Deputy President Sohlberg and his family during these difficult hours, and call on everyone to refrain from any violence, which has no place and cannot be accepted,” Levin added.

The judiciary said in a statement that it "views with great severity the violent demonstration near the home of the deputy president of the Supreme Court. This is a grave and unacceptable event that exceeds the boundaries of legitimate protest in an attempt to harm the sense of security of judicial officeholders and their families.

“The judiciary will not hesitate to take all measures at its disposal, in cooperation with law enforcement and security authorities, to ensure the safety and security of judges. Attempts to pressure, intimidate or deter judges will not affect the fulfillment of their duties. Israel’s judges will continue to carry out their work professionally, independently and without fear, in accordance with the law and their duty to the public.”

Knesset opposition lawmaker Gilad Kariv of The Democrats addressed the break-in at the Supreme Court justice’s home, saying: “The incitement by the government and coalition against Supreme Court judges and the justice system in general will end in blood. We demand that the Israel Police and Shin Bet stop their weakness in the face of threats against Israel’s judges.”

5 View gallery Ultra-Orthodox protesters storm the home of Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg ( Photo: Liran Tamari )

5 View gallery An Israeli flag with a swastika was distributed to protesters

On Monday, during anti-enlistment protests that brought the country to a halt, a Haredi crowd was filmed in Jerusalem attacking the car of a senior police officer, Cmdr. Dr. Valerie Shushan, whose son was killed while serving with the IDF in Gaza. Police forces rescued her before the extremist Haredim pulled her from her car.

Overnight Sunday into Monday, dozens of Haredi protesters broke into the Beit Shemesh police station following the arrest of a draft dodger, set bushes on fire in the area, threw stones and tried to block Route 38. Large police and Border Police forces were dispatched and used batons and stun grenades to disperse the rioters. Eight people were arrested on suspicion of rioting and assaulting police officers. However, all those arrested after the break-in at the police station were released due to lack of evidence.

At the end of April, dozens of protesters affiliated with the Jerusalem Faction broke into the home of the chief military police officer, Brig. Gen. Yuval Yamin, in Ashkelon. The protesters entered his yard while his family was inside, approached the front door and shouted at them. Large police forces were called in and removed the protesters. About two and a half weeks ago, there was another attempt to break into Yamin’s home.