Security forces seize $2 million in terror funds in West Bank raids

Israeli security forces launched a West Bank operation Tuesday targeting currency exchange businesses suspected of funneling terror funds, seizing approximately 7.5 million shekels ($2 million) in cash and assets.
The raids took place in Ramallah, Hebron, Jenin and Nablus. Palestinian social media accounts shared footage showing Israeli troops in restaurants and shopping centers during the sweeps.
The operation follows extensive planning by the IDF’s Central Command and West Bank divisions, focusing on intercepting funds used to finance terror activity. According to the military, most of the seized money originated from Turkey and Iran and was intended to support terror attacks in the West Bank and other areas.
In addition to cash, forces confiscated cryptocurrency (including Bitcoin), jewelry and other tools allegedly used by currency exchangers to transfer funds to terror networks.
The operation involved IDF troops, Border Police and Israel Police. Several suspects were arrested and businesses were shut down under military orders. Since the war began on October 7, 2023, the IDF’s West Bank Division has escalated its financial crackdown, confiscating more than 28 million shekels ($7.5 million) in terror-linked assets.
Palestinian sources said Israeli forces raided a currency exchange company named Al-Khaleej ("The Gulf") in Nablus, arresting an employee and seizing money and furniture. Raids were also reported at the Fatah regional headquarters in Tulkarm, the municipal building in Qalqilya and the Bethlehem Directorate of National Economy, where troops allegedly arrested staff and searched their mobile phones.
Flyers left behind by Israeli troops at Al-Khaleej read: “Attention! Israeli security forces are taking action against this company due to its ties to terrorist organizations. As a resident, you should seek a different exchanger who operates lawfully. Any dealings with Al-Khaleej put you and your money at risk and may result in legal consequences. Stay away from this place.”
The Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah said nine people were wounded by gunfire during the raids, including Mahmoud Al-Kharaz, who later died of his injuries. The Red Crescent Movement added that one of its ambulances was hit by a stun grenade while evacuating a wounded man in Nablus.
Elsewhere, Palestinians reported clashes between residents of al-Mughayyir, near Ramallah, and the nearby village of Qaryut, southeast of Nablus, following an alleged Jewish settler incursion.
According to Palestinian accounts, settlers attacked the village, set cars and property on fire and vandalized homes. Residents of al-Mughayyir said they “tried to drive settlers off their agricultural land.”