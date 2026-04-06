Israel kills IRGC intelligence chief in Tehran strike

Israel said it killed Majid Khademi, head of the Revolutionary Guards’ intelligence organization, in a strike in Tehran early Monday, in an operation carried out by the Israeli Air Force based on precise intelligence.

According to the IDF, Khademi was one of the most senior commanders in the Revolutionary Guards and played a central role in gathering intelligence used by Iran’s leadership to plan and carry out operations.

Iranian state media confirmed his death, with the Revolutionary Guards describing the strike as a “criminal terrorist attack” carried out by the “U.S.-Zionist enemy.”

Khademi had taken up the role only a few months ago after his predecessor was killed in a previous operation. He was considered one of the three most senior figures in the organization, and his killing is seen as a significant blow to the Guards’ intelligence and operational capabilities.

The IDF said Khademi was involved in advancing attacks against Israel and Jewish targets worldwide, as well as efforts targeting U.S. interests, and oversaw surveillance of Iranian civilians as part of internal repression.

The Guards said Khademi had devoted much of his life to strengthening Iran’s security and stability “while confronting the schemes of its enemies.”