5 months after release from Gaza, Avera Mengistu leaves the hospital

Five months after his release from captivity—and nearly 11 years after he crossed the border into the Gaza Strip, where he was held by Hamas for over a decade—Avera Mengistu was discharged Tuesday evening from Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

Five months after his release from captivity—and nearly 11 years after he crossed the border into the Gaza Strip, where he was held by Hamas for over a decade—Avera Mengistu was discharged Tuesday evening from Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

Five months after his release from captivity—and nearly 11 years after he crossed the border into the Gaza Strip, where he was held by Hamas for over a decade—Avera Mengistu was discharged Tuesday evening from Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

“I’m excited,” he said upon his release, which his family described as a “significant step in his life.”

“I’m excited,” he said upon his release, which his family described as a “significant step in his life.”

“I’m excited,” he said upon his release, which his family described as a “significant step in his life.”