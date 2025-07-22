5 months after release from Gaza, Avera Mengistu leaves the hospital

Five months after his release from captivity—and nearly 11 years after he crossed the border into the Gaza Strip, where he was held by Hamas for over a decade—Avera Mengistu was discharged Tuesday evening from Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
“I’m excited,” he said upon his release, which his family described as a “significant step in his life.”
Mengistu, who suffers from mental illness, is transitioning from the hospital to a residential facility tailored to his needs.
“I still can’t fully grasp that he’s here with us,” said his sister Almenesh, who has accompanied him since his return to Israel. “I’m incredibly proud of the progress he’s made since coming back from captivity, despite all the challenges, ups and downs. He’s undergone a meaningful rehabilitation process. We’re grateful to Ichilov Hospital and the mental health unit for their devoted, intensive and sensitive care for Avera and our family, which made this moment possible.”
In a statement, the family added: “What until recently felt like a dream is becoming reality. Avera Mengistu is in Israel. Free. Beginning a new path. We pray for the release of all the hostages.”