5 months after release from Gaza, Avera Mengistu leaves the hospital

Mengistu, who suffers from mental illness, crossed into Gaza and was held for more than a decade by Hamas;  His family: 'a significant step in his life'

Or Hadar, Roni Green Shaulov|
Five months after his release from captivity—and nearly 11 years after he crossed the border into the Gaza Strip, where he was held by Hamas for over a decade—Avera Mengistu was discharged Tuesday evening from Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
3 View gallery
אברה מנגיסטו משוחרר מבית החוליםאברה מנגיסטו משוחרר מבית החולים
Avera Mengistu is released from Ichilov Hospital
Avera Mengistu reunites with his family after his release from Gaza
(Video: Oz Schechter/GPO)
“I’m excited,” he said upon his release, which his family described as a “significant step in his life.”
Mengistu, who suffers from mental illness, is transitioning from the hospital to a residential facility tailored to his needs.
3 View gallery
אברה מנגיסטו נפגש עם בני משפחתו בבית החולים איכילובאברה מנגיסטו נפגש עם בני משפחתו בבית החולים איכילוב
Reunited with family members
(Photo: Ma'ayan Toaf/ GPO)

3 View gallery
רגעי שחרור החטופים בפעימה השביעיתרגעי שחרור החטופים בפעימה השביעית
During Hamas release 'ceremony'
(Photo: Hatem Khaled/Reuters)
“I still can’t fully grasp that he’s here with us,” said his sister Almenesh, who has accompanied him since his return to Israel. “I’m incredibly proud of the progress he’s made since coming back from captivity, despite all the challenges, ups and downs. He’s undergone a meaningful rehabilitation process. We’re grateful to Ichilov Hospital and the mental health unit for their devoted, intensive and sensitive care for Avera and our family, which made this moment possible.”
In a statement, the family added: “What until recently felt like a dream is becoming reality. Avera Mengistu is in Israel. Free. Beginning a new path. We pray for the release of all the hostages.”
