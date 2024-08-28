Four killed in Israeli-linked strike on Syria-Lebanon border, report says

Three Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives and Hezbollah member among dead in drone strike on a car crossing through a Syrian checkpoint near the border with Lebanon

Lior Ben Ari, Reuters|
Drone strike targets truck on Beirut-Damascus highway

An Israeli drone strike on a car crossing through a Syrian checkpoint near the border with Lebanon on Wednesday killed three Palestinian fighters and one member of Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, two security sources told Reuters.
The car was not transporting weapons, the sources said. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah or from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, to which one of the sources said the three Palestinian fighters belonged.
דיווח על תקיפת רכב בכביש דמשק-ביירותדיווח על תקיפת רכב בכביש דמשק-ביירות
A strike attributed to Israel on a car traveling on the Beirut-Damascus highway on Wednesday
Local Syrian official Abdo al-Taqi told a Syrian radio station that a car was targeted on Wednesday morning on the road between the Syrian capital Damascus and Lebanon's capital Beirut, and four people were killed.
Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad and other armed factions have launched rockets and drones at Israel from southern Lebanon. The groups have strong ties to Iran and to Syria's government and have transported fighters and weapons through the porous Syrian-Lebanese border.
Israel has not commented on the incident. Israel has targeted weapons shipments and other military infrastructure in Syria for years and has stepped up its strikes there since October, when the Gaza war began.
Wednesday's drone strike came hours after an Israeli airstrike hit a pickup truck in northeast Lebanon near the Syrian border. A security source told Reuters that the vehicle was carrying military equipment, likely a damaged rocket launcher on the way to be repaired.
