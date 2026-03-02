IDF says Hezbollah intel chief in Beirut killed; launches wave of strikes in Lebanon and Tehran

Air Force and Navy target command centers in Beirut’s Dahieh and across Lebanon; additional broad strike underway against Iranian regime targets in the heart of Tehran

The Israel Defense Forces said Monday it has completed a wave of simultaneous strikes in Lebanon and Iran, targeting senior Hezbollah terrorists and Iranian regime assets, as fighting intensifies on multiple fronts.
According to the IDF, the strikes in Lebanon followed rockets launched from Lebanese territory toward Israel. As part of the operation, the military said it precisely struck senior Hezbollah terrorists in the Beirut area.
Israeli strikes in Tehran
IDF strikes in Lebanon
At the same time, the Israeli Air Force and the Israeli Navy, acting on intelligence guidance and in coordination with the Northern Command, struck dozens of Hezbollah and Iranian regime command centers across Lebanon, particularly in the Dahieh district of Beirut, Hezbollah’s stronghold.
The Israeli Navy also struck a site in the Tyre area used by Hezbollah to store weapons, the military said.
(Photo: Atta Kenare/ AFP)
Israel strikes in Tehran
(Photo: Vahid Salemi/ AP)
Tehran
(Photo: Vahid Salemi/ AP)
The IDF said the command centers targeted were used by the Iranian regime to deepen coordination with Hezbollah, enabling the group to carry out attacks against Israeli civilians in recent years, including during Operation Northern Arrows.
“The strike targeted the Hezbollah terrorist organization that decided to join the Iranian terrorist regime and, going forward, will face the consequences of their attack against the State of Israel,” the IDF said in a statement.
Lebanon
Strikes in Lebanon
The military said it will continue to act against Hezbollah’s decision to join the campaign on behalf of Iran and will not allow harm to the State of Israel, particularly to civilians in northern Israel.
Separately, the IDF said the Israeli Air Force, guided by Israeli intelligence, has begun an additional broad strike on Iranian regime targets in the heart of Tehran.
The military said it is prepared for a multi-front scenario and will act against any threat posed to Israel.
