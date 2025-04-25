US 'final' ceasefire offer for Ukraine war: Recognition of Russian territorial gains

The United States, Ukraine, and European officials have exchanged competing peace proposals aimed at ending Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine , with discussions held over the past week in Paris and London, according to documents obtained by Reuters.

At a closed-door meeting in Paris on April 17, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff presented what the document described as Washington’s “final offer” for a peace framework. The proposal includes a permanent ceasefire, recognition of certain Russian territorial gains, and long-term security guarantees for Ukraine outside of NATO membership.

In response, Ukrainian and European negotiators delivered their own set of counterproposals during follow-up talks in London on April 24. These call for Russia’s complete withdrawal from occupied territory to be addressed following an unconditional ceasefire and include stricter terms on Ukraine’s sovereignty and future security posture.

Key elements of the U.S. proposal

The U.S. framework calls for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and the launch of technical negotiations by both sides. It offers Ukraine a robust security guarantee, though explicitly outside of NATO, with protection assured by an ad hoc coalition of European and other willing states.

Critically, the U.S. proposal acknowledges Russian control over key territories . It offers de jure recognition of Crimea as Russian, and de facto recognition of Russian control over parts of Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson. Ukraine would retain or regain control over areas in Kharkiv Oblast, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (under U.S. oversight), the Kakhovka Dam, the Kinburn Spit, and maintain navigational rights on the Dnieper River.

Economically, the proposal includes full reconstruction and financial compensation for Ukraine, a U.S.-Ukraine minerals and economic cooperation agreement, the lifting of sanctions imposed on Russia since 2014, and a resumption of U.S.-Russian industrial cooperation, including in the energy sector.

Counterproposals from Ukraine and Europe

The Ukrainian-European response differs significantly, demanding a full and unconditional ceasefire across all domains — air, land, and sea — and enhanced international monitoring led by the U.S. and third-party states.

A major point of contention is territory. While the U.S. proposal implies acceptance of Russian control in some areas, the Ukrainian-European document insists that territorial negotiations begin only after the ceasefire, starting from the current line of control. There is no recognition of any Russian annexation or occupation.

The counterproposal also demands the unconditional return of all deported Ukrainian children, an “all-for-all” prisoner exchange, and the release of all civilian detainees held by Russia.

On security, Ukraine seeks NATO-style guarantees including potential U.S. involvement, and opposes any restrictions on the presence of foreign military forces, operations, or weapons on its soil — in contrast to the more limited U.S. offer.

Economically, both sides agree on U.S.-Ukraine mineral cooperation and full reconstruction. However, Kyiv and its European partners insist that frozen Russian sovereign assets must remain untouched until Russia pays for the damage caused by its invasion. Sanctions could only be eased gradually, contingent on verified peace and subject to reimposition in the case of future aggression.

Ongoing talks and challenges ahead

The exchange of proposals underscores ongoing efforts behind closed doors to find a diplomatic off-ramp to the war, which has entered its third year. The gap between the two sides remains wide, particularly on the status of occupied territories and the nature of Ukraine’s security guarantees.

No public statements have been made by officials directly involved in the Paris or London talks, and it remains unclear whether these exchanges will lead to formal negotiations.