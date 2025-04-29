'Our actions will speak for themselves': IDF chief pledges to secure release of hostages, honor fallen

On the eve of Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terror, Eyal Zamir says in a letter to IDF forces, 'We will act decisively to secure our future and return our brothers and sisters held captive by the enemy'

Yoav Zitun|
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir pledged Tuesday that the military would act to secure the release of all remaining hostages held in Gaza, issuing a message of resolve on the eve of Memorial Day.
In a letter posted ahead of the national day of remembrance for fallen soldiers and victims of terror, Zamir said that the IDF’s actions, rather than words, would demonstrate its commitment.
2 View gallery
הרמטכ"ל אייל זמיר בטקס ״הצדעה לנופלים״הרמטכ"ל אייל זמיר בטקס ״הצדעה לנופלים״
IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir
(Photo: IDF)
"Each year, the nation comes to a standstill to remember all its fallen," Zamir wrote. "The more we speak of them and their heroism, the more we ensure their image and deeds will be eternally preserved."
Referring to the trauma of the October 7 Hamas attacks, Zamir acknowledged that this year's commemoration comes "in the shadow of a painful failure that shook the State of Israel."
2 View gallery
טקס הצדעה לנופלי מערכות ישראל והנחת דגל הלאום על קברי החללים בהיכל הזיכרון הממלכתי בהר הרצל טקס הצדעה לנופלי מערכות ישראל והנחת דגל הלאום על קברי החללים בהיכל הזיכרון הממלכתי בהר הרצל
Honoring fallen soldiers on the eve of Memorial Day
(PHoto: Leo Correa / AP)
He added, "We will act decisively to secure our future and return our brothers and sisters held captive by the enemy. Our actions will speak for themselves."
Memorial Day, or Yom HaZikaron, will begin Tuesday evening, with ceremonies across the country honoring soldiers and civilians killed in wars and terrorist attacks.
