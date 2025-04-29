Diaspora and Israeli Jews remember the fallen at English-language Memorial Day events

As Israel marks Memorial Day, English-speaking Jews from across the globe will gather at three major commemorative events in Latrun and Jerusalem to honor the country’s fallen soldiers and victims of terror, many of whom were immigrants who made Israel their home.

The ceremonies — held at Yad L’Shiryon in Latrun, Ammunition Hill and the Jerusalem Theater — aim to make Memorial Day accessible to English-speaking audiences in Israel and the Diaspora. Each event is expected to draw hundreds to thousands of attendees in person and thousands more online via livestreams.

4 View gallery Here Because of Them — Together: Remembering the Fallen Lone Soldiers ( Photo: Nefesh B'Nefesh )

Latrun: Global tributes through Masa Israel Journey

At Yad L’Shiryon in Latrun, Masa Israel Journey will host the world’s largest English-language Memorial Day ceremony, now in its 17th year. The event, themed “Together We Remember,” comes amid deep national mourning following the October 7 massacre, ongoing war and rising global antisemitism.

Over 4,500 people are expected to attend in person, with remarks from Masa CEO Meir Holtz and Jewish Agency Chairman Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog. Bereaved families, Masa fellows, Jewish leaders and government officials, including Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs, are expected to attend.

Special tributes will be paid to Masa alumni who fell in battle or were victims of terror, including Omer Neutra, whose body remains held in Gaza , and Yogev Pezi, a former emissary to Jewish summer camps in the United States.

4 View gallery Memorial Ceremony at Yad L’Shiryon in Latrun ( Photo: Masa )

“Yom HaZikaron, our Day of Remembrance, is an essential part of Israel and the Jewish people: Holtz said. "Each year, we hold the ceremony in English and other languages, primarily to make this day accessible to Masa fellows in Israel — in a language they understand and with content they can relate to. This year, this goal feels more important than ever. The Jewish people are at a pivotal moment, our unity and solidarity are critical. That’s why this year’s ceremony theme is — 'Together We Remember'. This ceremony is for us to focus on the heroes, cherish the world they left behind and try to be worthy of their sacrifice. May their memory be a blessing”.

Wreaths will be laid by bereaved families, Knesset representatives and leaders from major Jewish organizations, and a prayer will be offered for the safe return of hostages still held in Gaza.

Ammunition Hill: Remembering the lone soldiers

At Ammunition Hill, more than 1,200 people will take part in a Memorial Day Eve ceremony hosted by the Michael Levin Base for Lone Soldiers, in partnership with the Ammunition Hill National Heritage Site and supported by organizations such as Jewish National Fund-USA and March of the Living. The program, held entirely in English, will feature former Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Michael Oren and testimonies from bereaved parents, including Iris Haim, whose son Yotam was killed in Gaza by friendly fire. The IDF Rabbinical Choir will perform musical selections to honor the memory of the fallen.

4 View gallery Here Because of Them — Together: Remembering the Fallen Lone Soldiers ( Photo: Nefesh B'Nefesh )

Alon Wald, Head of Operations at the Ammunition Hill Heritage Center, said the event plays a crucial role in uniting Israeli and Diaspora Jewry. "The important ceremony we've held for over eight years turns an exclusively Israeli moment into something English-speaking Jews worldwide can be part of," Wald said. "Memorial Day unites us all in remembrance."

The ceremony will recognize the sacrifices of lone soldiers who left their families and homes abroad to serve in Israel’s defense forces. "We proudly and painfully honor the lone soldiers, who sacrificed everything for our nation," Wald added.

The full ceremony, complete with official Memorial Day traditions, will be livestreamed to allow global audiences to join the solemn commemoration. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Jerusalem Theater: A salute to fallen immigrant soldiers

Also on Tuesday, a special tribute at the Jerusalem Theater will honor 43 lone soldiers — immigrant and Israeli — who have fallen since October 7. The bilingual ceremony, titled “Here Because of Them — Together: Remembering the Fallen Lone Soldiers,” is organized by a coalition of lone soldier support organizations, including Nefesh B’Nefesh-FIDF’s Lone Soldier Program, Big Brother for Lone Soldiers, Tzofim Garin Tzabar, Knafayim, Ruach Nechona, the Harel Foundation and the Michael Levin Lone Soldier Center, in partnership with the Jerusalem Municipality.

4 View gallery Here Because of Them — Together: Remembering the Fallen Lone Soldiers ( Photo: Nefesh B'Nefesh )

IDF Chief Education Officer Brig. Gen. Samuel Bomendil will attend, alongside bereaved families of Sergeant Rose Lubin, who immigrated from the United States; Sgt. Nathanel Young, who made aliyah from the United Kingdom; Staff Sergeant Amir Fisher, originally from Ghana; and Master Sergeant (res.) Ronny Ganizate, who came from France.

A special prayer will be recited for the safe return of captured lone soldier Edan Alexander and the return of the body of fallen lone soldier Omer Neutra, whose remains are still held in Gaza.

“These events reflect the shared commitment and sacrifice of global Jewry,” said organizers, “and remind us that the defense of Israel is a story written by many nations, in one language of unity and courage.”