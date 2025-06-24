850 Iran pounded

European nations, IAEA urge talks to end nuclear theat from Iran

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi proposes renewed talks after the ceasefire is said to be in effect; says cooperation could lead to a diplomatic solution for Iran's controversial nuclear program  

News Agencies|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Israel
Ceasefire
Iran
IAEA
France
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday that he hoped Israel and the United States' actions in Iran will permanently dissuade Tehran from pursuing its goals for nuclear weapons. "Not only Israel, but also Europe and the world as a whole are threatened by this Iranian nuclear programme," Merz told lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.
Speaking ahead of a NATO summit in The Hague this week, Merz warned that the conflict with Iran must not be allowed to plunge the region into war and Berlin was taking all possible diplomatic efforts to that end.
3 View gallery
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz addresses delegates at the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) on June 24, 2025 in Berlin, prior on the upcoming NATO and EU summits.German Chancellor Friedrich Merz addresses delegates at the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) on June 24, 2025 in Berlin, prior on the upcoming NATO and EU summits.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz addresses delegates at the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) on June 24, 2025 in Berlin, prior on the upcoming NATO and EU summits.
(Photo: John MacDougal / AFP)

The French foreign ministry called on Iran to engage immediately in negotiations for an accord over its nuclear and ballistic programs.
"France urges Iran to engage without delay in negotiations leading to an agreement that addresses all concerns related to its nuclear and ballistic programs and its destabilizing activities," the ministry said in a statement.
3 View gallery
שיא ברזיל לואיז אינסיו לולה דה סילבה נואם במסיבת עיתונאים עם נשיא צרפת עמנואל מקרוןשיא ברזיל לואיז אינסיו לולה דה סילבה נואם במסיבת עיתונאים עם נשיא צרפת עמנואל מקרון
French President Emmanuel Macron
(Photo: Christophe PETIT TESSON / POOL / AFP)
France also said it welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. Hours following the announcement, however, Iran fired at least two missiles at northern Israel and later denied its actions. Defense Minister Israel Katz said shortly after the munitions were intercepted that Tehran will "pay a heavy price" for breaking its commitment.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said he had written to Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi to propose a meeting and urged cooperation after a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was announced.
3 View gallery
דיון ב מועצת הנגידים של סבא"א נגד איראן מטה וינה רפאל גרוסי גרעיןדיון ב מועצת הנגידים של סבא"א נגד איראן מטה וינה רפאל גרוסי גרעין
IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi
(Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)
Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in a post on X that Iran resuming cooperation with the agency could lead to a diplomatic solution to the long-standing controversy over Tehran's nuclear program. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.
The European Union also called on Iran "to engage seriously in a credible diplomatic process", an EU spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said on Tuesday. "This escalation benefits no one, and everybody is concerned by the same thing, which is the spillover effect," El Anouni said.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""