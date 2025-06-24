European nations, IAEA urge talks to end nuclear theat from Iran

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday that he hoped Israel and the United States' actions in Iran will permanently dissuade Tehran from pursuing its goals for nuclear weapons. "Not only Israel, but also Europe and the world as a whole are threatened by this Iranian nuclear programme," Merz told lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.
Speaking ahead of a NATO summit in The Hague this week, Merz warned that the conflict with Iran must not be allowed to plunge the region into war and Berlin was taking all possible diplomatic efforts to that end.
The French foreign ministry called on Iran to engage immediately in negotiations for an accord over its nuclear and ballistic programs.
"France urges Iran to engage without delay in negotiations leading to an agreement that addresses all concerns related to its nuclear and ballistic programs and its destabilizing activities," the ministry said in a statement.
France also said it welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. Hours following the announcement, however, Iran fired at least two missiles at northern Israel and later denied its actions. Defense Minister Israel Katz said shortly after the munitions were intercepted that Tehran will "pay a heavy price" for breaking its commitment.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said he had written to Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi to propose a meeting and urged cooperation after a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was announced.
Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in a post on X that Iran resuming cooperation with the agency could lead to a diplomatic solution to the long-standing controversy over Tehran's nuclear program. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.
The European Union also called on Iran "to engage seriously in a credible diplomatic process", an EU spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said on Tuesday. "This escalation benefits no one, and everybody is concerned by the same thing, which is the spillover effect," El Anouni said.