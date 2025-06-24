Ceasefire in effect, Trump says; search continues for survivors in Beer Sheva after deadly missile strike | Live updates

U.S. President Donald Trump said the ceasefire between Israel and Iran was in effect.
THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.
Iranian TV said on Tuesday that a ceasefire came into effect after four waves of strikes against Israel; "Our operation against Israel continued until the last moment," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said. Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump and condemned the Iranian attack on American bases outside Doha, according to local media reports.
Iran's Tasnim news agency said nine people were killed in an IDF strike on a residential building in Gilan province in northern Iran.
Israel opened its airspace after it was closed for 3 hours, leaving flights circling in the air for over 2 hours, including El Al flights carrying Israelis back from Canada and the UK. Earlier, a Jordanian airliner was also prevented from reaching Amman.
The IDF attempted to target senior Iranian officials in the hours leading up to the ceasefire. According to reports in Iran, Mahmoud Reza Sadiki, a nuclear scientist, was killed on Tuesday.
Searches continue in Be'er Sheva after survivors of the deadly missile strike that hit a residential block in the city. At least four people were killed and over 20 more injured while rescue workers searched for others buried under the rubble.