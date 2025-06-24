Ceasefire in effect, Trump says; search continues for survivors in Beer Sheva after deadly missile strike | Live updates

Flights land after being told to circle in air while repeated Iranian launches keep Israelis in shelters for hours; Emir of Qatar condemned strike on US bases outside Doha in call with Trump 

ynet correspondents|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Israel
Ceasefire
Iran
Donald Trump
Ballistic missile
IDF
U.S. President Donald Trump said the ceasefire between Israel and Iran was in effect.
THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.
4 View gallery
Truth Social post Truth Social post
Truth Social post
(Screenshot)

Iranian TV said on Tuesday that a ceasefire came into effect after four waves of strikes against Israel; "Our operation against Israel continued until the last moment," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said. Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump and condemned the Iranian attack on American bases outside Doha, according to local media reports.
Iran's Tasnim news agency said nine people were killed in an IDF strike on a residential building in Gilan province in northern Iran.
4 View gallery
תיעוד תקיפה בטהרןתיעוד תקיפה בטהרן
IDF strikes on Tehran hours before ceasefire
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Israel opened its airspace after it was closed for 3 hours, leaving flights circling in the air for over 2 hours, including El Al flights carrying Israelis back from Canada and the UK. Earlier, a Jordanian airliner was also prevented from reaching Amman.
The IDF attempted to target senior Iranian officials in the hours leading up to the ceasefire. According to reports in Iran, Mahmoud Reza Sadiki, a nuclear scientist, was killed on Tuesday.
4 View gallery
מוחמד רזא סדיקי, מדען גרעין איראני - חוסל על ידי כוחות צה"ל זמן קצר לפני כניסת הפסקת האש לתוקףמוחמד רזא סדיקי, מדען גרעין איראני - חוסל על ידי כוחות צה"ל זמן קצר לפני כניסת הפסקת האש לתוקף
Mahmoud Reza Sadiki
4 View gallery
באר שבע זירה זירת נפילה טיל יירוט שיגור איראן איראני הרס נזק נזקים הריסות חילוץ מחלצים מאתרים לכודים מבצע עם כלביא מלחמה לחימה חרבות ברזל חילוץ לכודים באר שבע זירה זירת נפילה טיל יירוט שיגור איראן איראני הרס נזק נזקים הריסות חילוץ מחלצים מאתרים לכודים מבצע עם כלביא מלחמה לחימה חרבות ברזל חילוץ לכודים
Rescue workers search for survivors under the rubble in Beer Sheva after a missile hits a residential block
(Photo: Herzl Yosef)
Rescue teams search for survivors of the deadly missile strike on Be'er Sheva
(IDF)

Searches continue in Be'er Sheva after survivors of the deadly missile strike that hit a residential block in the city. At least four people were killed and over 20 more injured while rescue workers searched for others buried under the rubble.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""