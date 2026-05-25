Trump says 'mandatory' for Arab states to join Abraham Accords as Iran deal advances

In a long post on his Truth Social account, U.S. President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran are progressing well and stated that leaders who pressed him to advance the agreement must at minimum sign the Abraham Accords at the same time.

Trump effectively called on Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to join the Abraham Accords. On Monday afternoon he posted a lengthy message on Truth Social in which he said it should be "mandatory" for Arab leaders who took part in a phone call he held on Saturday to join the agreement.

3 View gallery Calls on Riyadh to join. Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ( Photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP )

“It will be a Document respected like no other that has ever been signed, anywhere in the World. Its level of Importance and Prestige will be unparalleled! It should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit. If they don’t, they should not be part of this Deal in that it shows bad intention,” Trump wrote.

Trump opened the post by referring to the emerging deal with Iran, writing: “Negotiations with the Islamic Republic are going well! This will either be a great deal for everyone or no deal at all - back to the battlefield and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever - and nobody wants that!”

Despite Trump’s statement, militant messages were coming from Iran at the same time. Iran’s regime-affiliated Mehr News Agency claimed that “in recent hours, the airspace of the Persian Gulf has witnessed a show of force by Iranian defense. Iranian fighters succeeded in downing a hostile drone over the strategic waters of the Gulf.”

The Iranian report continued: “This operation, carried out using a system with covert capabilities, is a clear and decisive message from Iran. Officials stated that this is a sign that drones will not be able to penetrate the skies of the Persian Gulf. This action emphasizes Iran’s sovereignty over the Gulf’s airspace and the readiness of its defense forces to confront any aggression. The technical and operational details of this new system remain classified for now.”

'The greatest deal ever signed'

After addressing the state of negotiations with Iran in his lengthy post, the U.S. president turned to the issue of joining the Abraham Accords.

"During my discussions on Saturday with President Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of The United Arab Emirates, Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, and Minister Ali al-Thawadi, of Qatar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, of Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, of Türkiye, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, of Egypt, King Abdullah II, of Jordan, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, of Bahrain, I stated that, after all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords," he wrote.

3 View gallery Donald Trump with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Air Force One ( Photo: Mark Schiefelbein/AP )

According to Trump, the countries discussed are "Saudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates (already a Member!), Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain (already a Member!). It may be possible that one or two have a reason for not doing so, and that will be accepted, but most should be ready, willing, and able to make this Settlement with Iran a far more Historic Event than it would, otherwise, be."

He added that The Abraham Accords "have proven to be, for the Countries involved (The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, and Kazakhstan), a Financial, Economic, and Social BOOM, even during this time of Conflict and War, with the current Members never even suggesting leaving, or taking so much as even a pause. The reason for this is that the Abraham Accords have been great for them, and will be even better for everybody, and bring true Power, Strength, and Peace to the Middle East for the first time in 5,000 years."

3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands with US President Donald Trump after signing the Abraham Accords, at the White House ( Photo: Reuters )

Trump also expressed hope that Iran would join the agreement in the future. “In speaking to numerous of the Great Leaders mentioned above, they would be honored, as soon as our Document is signed, to have the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of the Abraham Accords. Wow, now that would be something special! This will be the most important Deal that any of these Great, but always in Conflict Countries, will ever sign. Nothing in the past, or in the future, will surpass it,” he said.