IDF to submit investigations on October 7 failures to State Comptroller by end of April

 IDF Chief of Staff, State Comptroller agree on outline for beginning a review process for the military's October 7 failures; "This is a continuation of the agreements from November, on the basis of which dozens of reviews have taken place in the IDF in recent months on 70% of the issu

Netael Bandel
State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir announced Thursday that they have agreed on a framework to begin an audit of the military’s failures on October 7 and the events leading up to it. The IDF will submit its internal investigations to the comptroller by the end of next month.
In a joint statement, the IDF and the State Comptroller’s Office said the framework will focus on “core issues within the IDF, while maintaining continued cooperation and shared responsibility for state security and operational needs.” They noted that this agreement builds on understandings reached in November 2024, which have already led to dozens of IDF audits covering 70% of the relevant topics in recent months.
2 View gallery
אייל זמיר, מתניהו אנגלמןאייל זמיר, מתניהו אנגלמן
State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir
(Photo: Shaul Golan, Alex Kolomoisky)
As part of the agreement between Englman and Zamir, the comptroller’s office will take into account the military’s operational needs and dynamic security realities, coordinating with the IDF to manage the workload resulting from the audits.
The agreed-upon principles for completing the audit plan include: Transferring materials needed for the remaining audits; Investigations; Requests for operational chat logs; Drafts of audit reports; Fieldwork phases for audits from stages A and B; Scheduling of fieldwork for key audits related to security at the Nova music festival, urban defense, security measures and emergency response teams, the protection of the Gaza border, intelligence community procedures (including oversight and IDF transparency regarding enemy assessments), and the sequence of events on October 7, 2023; Significant changes in the security situation; New audits; Coordination mechanisms; and a dispute resolution mechanism.
2 View gallery
תיעוד פלסטיני: הגדר פרוצה בדרום רצועת עזהתיעוד פלסטיני: הגדר פרוצה בדרום רצועת עזה
Terrorists breach the border on October 7
The published framework also outlines audits that are still in the fieldwork phase or have yet to begin (excluding core audits). These include: Government public relations efforts in the international arena—fieldwork has begun; Economic warfare against terrorism—fieldwork has begun; The role of the Security Cabinet before the outbreak of Operation Iron Swords—fieldwork has not yet begun; Compliance with ammunition stockpile targets in light of Operation Iron Swords—fieldwork has not yet begun; The national blood supply system—fieldwork has begun; Coordination between aid organizations and state authorities—fieldwork has not yet begun (the Home Front Command has requested a meeting); Protective infrastructure in local municipalities—fieldwork has not yet begun; Protection of hospitals—fieldwork has begun; The IDF’s preparedness for underground threats—fieldwork has not yet begun.
