Argentina’s Milei slams UN bias against Israel at General Assembly

Argentine President Javier Milei delivered a sharp rebuke of the United Nations' policies toward Israel during his address to the General Assembly on Tuesday, condemning the organization for what he described as a double standard and failure to defend democratic values.
Milei accused the UN of undermining Israel, calling it the only liberal democracy in the Middle East, and criticized the body for not allowing Israel to protect itself against terrorism. He argued that the UN’s approach contradicts its founding principles of promoting peace and human rights.
“Israel is unjustly targeted while regimes that oppress their people are given a platform,” Milei said, highlighting what he sees as the UN’s selective criticism.
During the assembly, Milei spoke with Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon.
He also lambasted the organization for including "bloody dictatorships" like Cuba and Venezuela on the Human Rights Council without holding them accountable, and allowing countries "that punish their women just for showing their skin" to sit on committees dedicated to women's rights.
Milei’s remarks come amid growing criticism of the UN's treatment of Israel and reflect his administration's pro-Israel stance. Since taking office in December, he has strengthened ties with Israel, and in July, Argentina designated Hamas as a terrorist organization, ordering the freezing of its financial assets following the group's attack on October 7.
“If the United Nations wants to return to the principles that led to its creation, it can count on Argentina’s full support,” Milei said. He concluded his speech with his signature catchphrase, “Long live freedom, God damn it.”