Argentina’s Milei slams UN bias against Israel at General Assembly

Pro-Israel leader criticizes organization for 'failure to defend democratic values,' while allowing 'bloody dictatorships' seats on Human Rights Council

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Argentine President Javier Milei delivered a sharp rebuke of the United Nations' policies toward Israel during his address to the General Assembly on Tuesday, condemning the organization for what he described as a double standard and failure to defend democratic values.
Milei accused the UN of undermining Israel, calling it the only liberal democracy in the Middle East, and criticized the body for not allowing Israel to protect itself against terrorism. He argued that the UN’s approach contradicts its founding principles of promoting peace and human rights.
1 View gallery
נשיא ארגנטינה חאבייר מיליי חבייר מיליי כנס Vox ימין קיצוני ספרדנשיא ארגנטינה חאבייר מיליי חבייר מיליי כנס Vox ימין קיצוני ספרד
Argentine President Javier Milei
(Photo: REUTERS/Ana Beltran)
“Israel is unjustly targeted while regimes that oppress their people are given a platform,” Milei said, highlighting what he sees as the UN’s selective criticism.
During the assembly, Milei spoke with Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon.
He also lambasted the organization for including "bloody dictatorships" like Cuba and Venezuela on the Human Rights Council without holding them accountable, and allowing countries "that punish their women just for showing their skin" to sit on committees dedicated to women's rights.
Milei meets Danny Danon

Milei’s remarks come amid growing criticism of the UN's treatment of Israel and reflect his administration's pro-Israel stance. Since taking office in December, he has strengthened ties with Israel, and in July, Argentina designated Hamas as a terrorist organization, ordering the freezing of its financial assets following the group's attack on October 7.
“If the United Nations wants to return to the principles that led to its creation, it can count on Argentina’s full support,” Milei said. He concluded his speech with his signature catchphrase, “Long live freedom, God damn it.”
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""