'Disgraceful display': Ben-Gvir flotilla stunt sparks global backlash

A global backlash erupted after National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir published footage showing him humiliating handcuffed activists from the Gaza flotilla , drawing rare criticism from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior Israeli officials.

Israel’s ambassadors to France, Italy, Belgium, Portugal, the Netherlands and Canada were summoned for talks, as was the chargé d’affaires at the Israeli Embassy in Spain. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar called the incident a “disgraceful display,” while Netanyahu issued a restrained condemnation in English.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir taunts detained Gaza flotilla activists

In the footage, Ben-Gvir is seen waving an Israeli flag in front of handcuffed activists whose faces were turned toward the floor.

“Summer camp is over,” Ben-Gvir said. “Anyone who acts against the State of Israel will find a determined state. Am Yisrael Chai.”

One activist shouted, “Free Palestine,” before being pinned to the floor by Israel Prison Service officers. Ben-Gvir distributed the footage himself, prompting swift criticism.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani called Israel’s treatment of the flotilla activists “unacceptable” and described Ben-Gvir’s conduct as “inadmissible.” They said Italy expected Israel to apologize and announced that Israel’s ambassador would be summoned to provide official explanations.

2 View gallery National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir taunts detained Gaza flotilla activists

France soon announced it would also summon Israel’s ambassador. Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said Ben-Gvir’s actions toward the passengers of the Global Sumud flotilla, “denounced even by his own colleagues in the Israeli government,” were unacceptable. Barrot also called for the release of French citizens who took part in the flotilla as soon as possible.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares condemned what he called “monstrous, disgraceful and inhumane treatment” and summoned Israel’s chargé d’affaires, since Israel currently has no ambassador in Madrid.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand later said Israel’s ambassador would be summoned, calling Ben-Gvir’s actions “deeply troubling and completely unacceptable.” Belgium also summoned Israel’s ambassador.

The criticism extended into the Israeli government. “Israel has every right to prevent provocative flotillas of Hamas terrorist supporters from entering our territorial waters and reaching Gaza,” Netanyahu wrote. “However, the way that Minister Ben Gvir dealt with the flotilla activists is not in line with Israel’s values and norms. I have instructed the relevant authorities to deport the provocateurs as soon as possible.”

2 View gallery Detained Gaza flotilla activists in Israeli custody

Sa’ar issued an unusually sharp rebuke on X, writing: “You knowingly caused harm to our State in this disgraceful display - and not for the first time. You have undone tremendous, professional, and successful efforts made by so many people - from IDF soldiers to Foreign Ministry staff and many others. No, you are not the face of Israel.”

Ben-Gvir fired back, saying some in the government “still do not understand how supporters of terrorism should be treated.”

“Israel’s foreign minister is expected to understand that Israel is no longer a punching bag,” Ben-Gvir said. “Anyone who comes into our territory to support terrorism and identify with Hamas will be hit, and we will not turn the other cheek.”

Speaking later in the Knesset plenum, Ben-Gvir accused Sa’ar of panicking and said the foreign minister was the one harming Israel. “His bowing before terrorists is a disgrace and a shame,” Ben-Gvir said.

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter also issued an unusual public rebuke of Ben-Gvir.

“As @IsraeliPM Netanyahu and FM @gidonsaar have made clear, Itamar Ben Gvir’s reckless grandstanding is not representative of government policy,” Leiter wrote on X. “I am Israel’s top diplomat in the U.S., at the heart of our most important alliance. Ben Gvir’s antics take a sledgehammer to our diplomatic efforts while Israel’s enemies gleefully jump on every unfortunate nonsense to discredit and demonize.”