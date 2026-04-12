Trump’s ‘chess game’ and Israel’s preparations: ‘The goal is strong pressure on Iran’

, Israeli officials see it as part of a ‘chess’ strategy in negotiations, signaling US readiness to renew hostilities. The approach is meant to show Tehran it is better off remaining in talks and compromising, or risk losing leverage over the

, Israeli officials see it as part of a ‘chess’ strategy in negotiations, signaling US readiness to renew hostilities. The approach is meant to show Tehran it is better off remaining in talks and compromising, or risk losing leverage over the

“The goal is to compel NATO and other countries involved to open the straits,” an Israeli official familiar with the details said. “To create even stronger economic pressure on Iran and bring them back to negotiations with more realistic positions.”

“The goal is to compel NATO and other countries involved to open the straits,” an Israeli official familiar with the details said. “To create even stronger economic pressure on Iran and bring them back to negotiations with more realistic positions.”

“The goal is to compel NATO and other countries involved to open the straits,” an Israeli official familiar with the details said. “To create even stronger economic pressure on Iran and bring them back to negotiations with more realistic positions.”