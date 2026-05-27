Israeli police officer questioned over suspected contact with foreign agent

A police officer from Lahav 433, Israel Police’s national serious crimes and investigations unit, was detained and questioned Tuesday on suspicion of contact with a foreign agent, the Justice Ministry’s Police Internal Investigations Department said Wednesday.
The department said the investigation was opened after information was received from the Barak division within Lahav 433. The officer was released after questioning to house arrest under restrictive conditions.
Earlier this month, four residents of Kiryat Yam and Kiryat Shmona, including IDF soldiers and former students at the Israeli Air Force Technical School in Haifa, were charged with maintaining contact with Iranian agents and carrying out a series of missions for them during the war.
The defendants, three soldiers and one civilian, were about 17 at the time of the alleged offenses. Their names are barred from publication.
According to the indictment, the defendants were in contact from January to March 2025 through Telegram with people presenting themselves as Iranian agents under the usernames “NOVITAMIN” and “CLARK.” They allegedly carried out dozens of missions across Israel while knowing they were dealing with foreign agents acting on behalf of Iran.
Prosecutors said the missions included documenting and transferring information about civilian and security sites across the country.