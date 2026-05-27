Israeli police officer questioned over suspected contact with foreign agent

The department said the investigation was opened after information was received from the Barak division within Lahav 433. The officer was released after questioning to house arrest under restrictive conditions.

The department said the investigation was opened after information was received from the Barak division within Lahav 433. The officer was released after questioning to house arrest under restrictive conditions.

The department said the investigation was opened after information was received from the Barak division within Lahav 433. The officer was released after questioning to house arrest under restrictive conditions.

Earlier this month, four residents of Kiryat Yam and Kiryat Shmona, including IDF soldiers and former students at the Israeli Air Force Technical School in Haifa, were charged with maintaining contact with Iranian agents and carrying out a series of missions for them during the war.

Earlier this month, four residents of Kiryat Yam and Kiryat Shmona, including IDF soldiers and former students at the Israeli Air Force Technical School in Haifa, were charged with maintaining contact with Iranian agents and carrying out a series of missions for them during the war.

Earlier this month, four residents of Kiryat Yam and Kiryat Shmona, including IDF soldiers and former students at the Israeli Air Force Technical School in Haifa, were charged with maintaining contact with Iranian agents and carrying out a series of missions for them during the war.

The defendants, three soldiers and one civilian, were about 17 at the time of the alleged offenses. Their names are barred from publication.

The defendants, three soldiers and one civilian, were about 17 at the time of the alleged offenses. Their names are barred from publication.

The defendants, three soldiers and one civilian, were about 17 at the time of the alleged offenses. Their names are barred from publication.