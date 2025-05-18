Netanyahu says Doha talks include end to war, release of all hostages

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said for the first time on Sunday that the negotiating team sent to Qatar for talks on a ceasefire agreement and hostage release deal are discussing the possibility of all hostages being freed and an end to the war.
The statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) was released as the IDF was positioning its forces to expand its offensive on Gaza.
“Under the prime minister’s direction, even at this hour, the negotiating team in Doha is working to exhaust every possibility for a deal — whether according to the Witkoff outline or within the framework of ending the war, which would include the release of all hostages, the exile of Hamas terrorists, and the disarmament of the Gaza Strip,” the statement read.
According to an unconfirmed report earlier on Sky News Arabic, Hamas agreed to release half of the live hostages and those who were dead, in exchange for a two-month-long ceasefire. Unnamed Israeli officials denied the report that if true, would constitute a significant shift in the Hamas position and could delay or suspend Israel's planned assault on the Gaza Strip.