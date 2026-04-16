Two hours after the Lebanon ceasefire took effect: siren sounds in the Western Galilee

The ceasefire was broken as a rocket and missile warning siren sounded in the Western Galilee, triggered in the moshav of Netua at 2:07 a.m., just over two hours after the Lebanon ceasefire took effect.
Lebanese state media, citing Reuters, reported that the IDF continued artillery fire in southern Lebanon even after the ceasefire came into force.
Minutes earlier, sirens again sounded in Nahariya and the surrounding areas. MDA reported a person moderately wounded at an impact site in Nahariya following the latest barrage from Lebanon and said vehicles caught fire at one of the scenes.
The IDF said that after fire toward Nahariya and Karmiel, the military is preparing for a possible expansion of attacks from Lebanon, with northern Israel as the focus. There is no change at this time in Home Front Command guidelines, the military said.
Earlier, sirens sounded in Nahariya and several nearby communities, including Evron, Liman, Shlomi and Gesher HaZiv, authorities said.
Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said its teams were dispatched to scan impact sites in Karmiel and Majd al-Krum. Medics reported treating several people wounded in Karmiel.
MDA later said a man in his mid-20s and a 17-year-old girl were seriously wounded near Karmiel in a strike following the fire from Lebanon. The man is believed to have been riding a motorcycle. Teams worked to evacuate him to a hospital while also treating several people for acute anxiety.
First published: 22:47, 04.16.26