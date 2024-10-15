Hezbollah fighters targeted for capture as IDF applies Gaza tunnel tactics in Lebanon

While regular IDF brigades like Golani and the Paratroopers fight in southern Lebanon border villages, reserve brigades are tasked with deeper missions as part of Israel’s ground operation to eliminate Hezbollah's Radwan Force threat to the Galilee. Now in its third week, the mission focuses on clearing the border region of this invasion threat.

Reservists from the 8th Armored Brigade, who until a few weeks ago were expanding the Beit Hanoun corridor and conducting raids in northern Gaza neighborhoods like Zeitoun and Al-Rimal, now find themselves fighting in one of the northernmost points of Israel's ground operation in southern Lebanon—reportedly the farthest from the border, according to a senior officer.

3 View gallery IDF forces in Lebanon ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

On Monday, the 8th Armored Brigade uncovered Hezbollah’s largest combat tunnel found by the IDF in Lebanon . Located on the outskirts of a major village in the eastern sector, the tunnel was designed to launch hundreds of Radwan fighters toward Kiryat Shmona.

The concealed underground complex, stretching about 800 meters (0.5 miles), included sleeping quarters for long-term stays, designed to withstand airstrikes. It featured a fully equipped kitchen, showers, motorcycles, off-road vehicles and hundreds of advanced weapons, including Kornet anti-tank missiles, anti-aircraft systems and personal firearms.

Fresh food indicated that Radwan operatives had been present until recently. Soldiers identified a terrorist attempting to exit one of the shafts through a nearby apartment and eliminated him from the air.

The discovery of this large underground base was attributed to ground searches conducted by soldiers rather than specific intelligence. The tunnel was demolished within three days of its discovery, a result of lessons learned from the fighting in Gaza. At the start of the ground incursion against Hamas, it took Israeli forces weeks to inspect and destroy tunnels due to fears of booby traps and ambushes.

3 View gallery A fully operational kitchen inside a Hezbollah tunnel

However, thanks to improved combat tactics, new methods and advanced technologies developed in Gaza, this process has been significantly shortened to just a few days, sometimes less. Operations against tunnels now proceed more efficiently, often involving IDF tracker dogs or specialized drones to scan underground areas before troops enter.

The need to stretch resources across multiple fronts has kept IDF soldiers on duty throughout the holiday period, with the ground operation in southern Lebanon relying heavily on the Northern Command's reserve brigades, alongside younger regular forces from the 36th and 98th Divisions.

Despite years of neglect, the confidence that reservists have instilled in the General Staff and political echelon over the past year is paying off. Soldiers in their 30s and 40s from the 8th Armored Brigade crossed into southern Lebanon, covering challenging terrain and marching miles to reach their objectives.

3 View gallery Sleeping quarters for long-term stays inside a Hezbollah tunnel ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

“The soldiers marched all night to reach their targets and quickly received supplies and reinforcements along the logistical routes we opened,” the IDF said. "Only a few soldiers reported feeling unwell, so we deployed the brigade’s tanks."

Troops were also briefed on how to avoid being captured by Hezbollah, a key objective for the terror group. Additionally, a primary directive was emphasized: capture Hezbollah terrorists and Lebanese suspects as high-value operational and intelligence targets.

