Syrian regime forces return to Sweida, IDF monitoring situation

Syrian security forces are preparing to redeploy to the Druze-majority Sweida city to quell fighting by the Druze and Bedouin tribes, the Syrian interior ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
Clashes continued on Friday according to a report in the Lebanese Al Mayadeen network in Lebanon and a source told the Qatari Al Jazeera network that there have been calls for the regime's forces to intervene.
The Syrian Presidency said earlier on Friday that as part of a commitment to prevent further escalation, regime forces would withdraw from Sweida to their original positions. The statement noted that despite this decision, there was a "clear violation of the understandings and documented crimes that contradict the commitment to mediation and civil peace." It further stated that "the continued Israeli intervention in Syria's internal affairs leads to additional chaos and destruction and complicates the regional situation."
The recent days of clashes left some 600 people killed including 80 mostly Druze civilians. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar ordered the urgent transfer of humanitarian aid for the Druze in Sweida including food and medical supplies.
The IDF was monitoring the return of Syrian forces and dispersed a group of Druze residents of Israel and Syria on the border to prevent Israeli citizens from crossing into Syrian territory. The military said they estimate that all Israelis who went into Syria on Wednesday, were now back in Israel and all Syrian Druze who had crossed into Israel had also returned home.
The IDF also constructed barriers on the Golan Heights in vulnerable locations to prevent further border breaches including where historically, Druze families divided by the border had been able to communicate.
The Syrian Presidency announced that "as part of a commitment to prevent further escalation, the Syrian leadership has decided to withdraw the army forces from Sweida to their original positions." The statement noted that despite this decision, there was a "clear violation of the understandings and documented crimes that contradict the commitment to mediation and civil peace." It further stated that "the continued Israeli intervention in Syria's internal affairs leads to additional chaos and destruction and complicates the regional situation."