Mediators’ anger at Israel over Gaza ceasefire shadows rare visit by Egypt’s intel chief

Egypt’s intelligence chief, Hassan Mahmoud Rashad, made a rare visit to Israel on Tuesday to discuss plans for the day after the war in the Gaza Strip and efforts to recover the bodies of Israeli hostages held by the Hamas terrorist group .

Rashad met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the two discussed advancing U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace framework , Israel-Egypt relations, strengthening the peace between the two countries, and other regional issues.

Rashad’s visit marked the first trip to Israel by a senior Egyptian official since the war in Gaza began nearly two years ago. Since assuming his position in October 2024, during the height of the fighting, Rashad has played a key role in negotiations between Israel and Hamas at different stages, held primarily in Egypt and Qatar.

Egypt’s state-owned broadcaster, Al-Qahera Al-Akhbariya, reported Tuesday afternoon that Rashad would meet with senior Israeli officials to discuss consolidating the cease-fire in Gaza, the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave, and overcoming obstacles in implementing the agreement between Israel and Hamas. The report said Rashad would also discuss President Trump’s postwar plan for Gaza and meet with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, who is currently in Israel.

Experts told the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat that the meetings between mediators taking place in Israel represent a renewed effort to sustain the cease-fire and move forward with the second phase of the agreement, which has been delayed. They said continued American pressure is expected to ensure that both sides adhere to the terms of the deal.

Strategic and military analyst Samir Farag told the paper that the meetings, particularly Rashad’s visit, are “highly significant at this stage and represent a push to advance the agreement and a desire to move to the second phase.” He said, “Trump will continue to apply pressure on Hamas and Israel as part of his commitment to completing the agreement and addressing any Palestinian violation or delay.” Farag added that he expects the agreement to hold, given the active movements and meetings of mediators now taking place.

An Egyptian source told the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that Rashad’s visit was coordinated with Washington as part of an effort to increase pressure on Israel “in light of violations of the agreement guaranteed by the United States, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey.” According to the report, Israel had been expected to send its official negotiating team to Egypt to begin talks on the second phase of the deal after Hamas’ delegation, led by Khalil al-Hayya, confirmed its attendance in Cairo.

The same Egyptian source said Rashad would also discuss “the need for the Israeli side to commit to reopening the Rafah crossing, as agreed, after the issue was suspended.”