Report: Ceasefire talks to include security, governance in post-war Gaza

New details have surfaced about the proposed ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas , according to a report Thursday on Egypt’s Al-Rad news channel.

The proposal outlines a 60-day ceasefire, phased release of hostages , IDF troop withdrawals from parts of Gaza and a U.S.-led obligation to negotiate a permanent agreement—under the leadership of President Donald Trump .

According to the report, the first day of the ceasefire would see Hamas release eight living hostages. On day 7, five bodies of hostages would be returned to Israel, followed by five more on day 30, two living hostages on day 50, and eight additional bodies on day 60.

As part of the arrangement, humanitarian aid would begin flowing into Gaza immediately, in accordance with an agreement signed on January 19 in coordination with the UN and the Red Crescent Society. Once the eight hostages are released on the first day, the IDF would withdraw from northern Gaza—according to pre-agreed maps.

A second withdrawal from the southern Gaza Strip would take place after day 7, following the transfer of the five bodies. Teams are expected to meet to finalize the withdrawal boundaries once the general framework is approved.

Formal negotiations would begin on the first day of the ceasefire, covering four main issues: continued hostage exchanges, long-term security arrangements in Gaza, post-war governance and the establishment of a permanent ceasefire. The proposal includes explicit guarantees of U.S. commitment to this process, with Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, set to lead the negotiations.

On day 10, Hamas would be required to deliver full information about the remaining hostages, including whether they are alive or deceased, along with medical reports. In exchange, Israel would provide a list of all Palestinian prisoners detained since October 7, 2023 .

The deal includes guarantees from the mediators—Egypt, Qatar and the U.S.—to ensure serious engagement with the talks. The ceasefire could be extended if needed. If a permanent deal is reached, all remaining hostages would be released.

Sources told Ynet that Trump is expected to personally announce the agreement, reaffirming his administration's leadership in securing a diplomatic end to the war.