West Bank terror attacks down 80% during Ramadan; Israeli forces eliminate 13 terrorists

The IDF and Shin Bet released data Wednesday summarizing West Bank operations during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan according to which Israeli security forces—including Border Police units—killed 13 terrorists, arrested 401 wanted individuals and seized 105 weapons.

Last year, 27 terror attacks originating from the West Bank took place during Ramadan. This year saw a significant decline in such attacks, with only three major attacks occurring during the period—an 80% drop—following intensified counterterror efforts, particularly in the northern West Bank.

IDF forces operate in the West Bank during the Ramadan ( Video: IDF )

“Security forces continue their operations to prevent terrorism across the West Bank in order to protect Israeli citizens,” the IDF and Shin Bet said in a joint statement.

Military officials were aware that the release of Palestinian prisoners as part of the recent hostage deal during Ramadan could pose security challenges. Nevertheless, the Central Command recorded a sharp decline in terror attacks compared to the previous year.

Counterterrorism operations in the northern West Bank remain ongoing, with two deep-penetration battalions conducting raids in the area. Meanwhile, even after Ramadan, the IDF continues drills simulating potential terror attacks during the upcoming Jewish holidays in April, with involvement from the Israeli Air Force and other security branches.

Israeli forces are also continuing efforts to locate and confiscate weapons in the West Bank, including in refugee camps. A key indicator of the success of these operations is the rising cost of illegal firearms in the region.